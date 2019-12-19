10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy Note 10 Android 10

While you might be tempted to install the Android 10 update right when it arrives for your Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+, there are some steps you should take before you move your phone to the new operating system and One UI 2.0.

The Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta has ended and Samsung is rolling out a stable version of the update to beta participants and those lingering on Android Pie.

The Note 10 Android 10/One UI 2.0 update is currently rolling out in an assortment of countries including France, Germany, India, Spain, and Switzerland.

The roll out is very limited right now, but we expect it to pickup speed as we push toward the end of the year. If you own a Galaxy Note 10 in the United States, be on the lookout for a release in the near future.

Now that Android 10 is rolling out, Galaxy Note 10 users should start preparing for the move from Android Pie to Android 10/One UI 2.0.

The Note 10’s Android 10 update is a huge upgrade and it brings an assortment of changes including UI tweaks, upgrades to Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a whole lot more.

Android 10 and the company’s new One UI 2.0 went through a fairly lengthy beta, but some Galaxy Note 10 users are running into performance issues and bugs on the new software.

It’s difficult to predict how Android 10 will run on your Note 10 or Note 10+ so you’ll want to do some prep work before you initiate the download. A little prep work can help prevent major headaches.

If you haven’t received the download prompt yet, now is a great time to sit down and spend a few minutes preparing yourself, and your phone, for the move to Android 10.

In this guide we’ll take you through the steps we take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy phones and tablets.