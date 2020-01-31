10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy Note 9 Android 10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update is pushing to devices around the globe which means it’s time to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move from Android Pie.

It took awhile, but Samsung’s pulled the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update out of beta testing. The update is currently rolling out in a variety of countries including Germany, India, and Turkey.

In the United States, the Galaxy Note 9 update is available for devices locked to carrier-locked models on obscure carriers like Xfinity Mobile.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We expect the software to hit Note 9 models on popular carriers like AT&T and Verizon in the near future so users on larger U.S. carriers should keep an eye out as we push into the month.

Now that the roll out is picking up the pace there are some steps those of you on Android Pie should take before the update arrives.

The Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update is chock full of new features including a new improved Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a brand new user interface dubbed One UI 2.0. It’s pretty substantial and it’s an update that most people will want to install soon after it arrives.

The software went through a lengthy beta, but some Galaxy Note 9 users are running performance issues and bugs.

It’s hard to predict how Android 10 and One UI 2.0 will run on your Note 9 so you’ll want to do some prep work before you start the download. This should help you avoid major headaches.

In this guide we’ll walk you through the steps we typically take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy devices. Keep these things in mind while you wait for your update to arrive.