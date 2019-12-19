Android
10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy S10 Android 10
You might be tempted to install Samsung’s Android 10 update the second it arrives for your Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, but there are some steps you should take before you move your device from Android Pie to Android 10 and the company’s new One UI 2.0.
Samsung is finally rolling out a stable version of Android 10 and One UI 2.0 and, unsurprisingly, it’s starting with the Galaxy S10 series.
The Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is rolling out to beta users and those on Android Pie in regions like India, Poland, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have also rolled out the update in the United States.
Now that the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update’s gaining steam, Galaxy S10 users should start preparing for the transition from Android Pie to the latest version.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is a huge upgrade and it brings an assortment of changes including UI tweaks, Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a whole lot more.
Android 10 and One UI 2.0 went through an extensive beta, but some Galaxy S10 users are running into bugs and performance issues after making the move to the new software.
It’s hard to predict exactly how Android 10 will run on your device so you’ll want to do some prep work before you tap on download. A little prep work ahead of time can go a long way toward preventing issues.
If you haven’t been prompted to install the Android 10 update yet, now is a great time to sit down and spend 30 minutes or so preparing yourself, and your device, for the move.
In this guide we’ll walk you through the steps we typically take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy devices. It should come in handy as you await Android 10’s arrival.
Backup Your Files
Data loss issues are pretty rare, but you'll still want to make sure all of your data is backed up before installing the Android 10 update on your Galaxy S10. There are a few ways to do this.
You can use Samsung's Smart Switch application or you can use the company's Samsung Cloud solution to backup your data automatically. You can also use it to manually backup the important files you store on your phone.
To access Samsung Cloud, head into your Galaxy S10's Settings and go to Accounts and backup . If you don't have a Samsung account you'll need to create one in order to use the service.
There are also a bunch of solid third-party apps out there if you want to avoid using Samsung products. Super Backup & Restore is still one of our favorites, but there are plenty of others out there.
Latest
Featured
Is Hulu Worth It? 10 Things You Need to Know in 2019
Is Hulu Worth it? We’ll help you decide with a look at what you need to know before you sign...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...