10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 12.4.6

There are some steps you should take before you install Apple’s new iOS 12.4.6 update on your iPhone, an iPad, or iPad touch.

Apple’s released a new version of iOS 12 and iOS 12.4.6 is another small maintenance release for devices left behind on iOS 12.

If you’re running iOS 12.4.5 and moving to iOS 12.4.6, you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 12.4.6 update and download is a little more substantial thanks to the updates you skipped. They’re baked into your upgrade.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

iOS 12.4.6 is an important upgrade, but it’s impossible to predict how your device will react to the move. While some of you might see a performance boost, many others will run into bugs and performance issues that could have a big impact on your day-to-day use.

A little prep work can go a long way toward preventing problems and headaches and that’s why we recommend spending sometime preparing yourself and your device ahead of your upgrade.

If iOS 12.4.6 starts causing problems, you can try downgrading to iOS 12.4.5 or iOS 12.4.4. That said, there’s no way back to older versions of iOS 12 which means those of you jumping up from iOS 12.4.3 and below need to be extremely careful with iOS 12.4.6. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

We’ve put together plan that takes you through some of the things we do before we install iOS software. These tips will come in handy as you transition your device from whatever it’s currently running to iOS 12.4.6.