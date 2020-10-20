10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 14.1

Installing Apple’s new iOS 14.1 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 13 to iOS 14 or iOS 14.0/iOS 14.0.1 to iOS 14.1.

Apple’s released its first milestone upgrade for iOS 14 and the iOS 14.1 update is available to download right now if you own a device that’s compatible with the company’s new operating system.

Unlike iOS 14.0.1, the software brings a fairly lengthy list of changes to the iPhone. It has a new feature on board for newer iPhone models and it also fixes some of the initial issues with the company’s operating system.

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 14.0.1, you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you’re moving from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14.1 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

iOS 14.1 is an important upgrade and most of you should install it in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the new software will impact your iPhone’s performance.

While some of you could see a boost to your iPhone’s performance, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. And this is precisely why it’s important to do some prep work before you start the installation.

A little work ahead of time could help you avoid serious problems.

If you notice bugs or performance on iOS 14.1 you can try downgrading back to iOS 14.0.1 in an effort to improve your phone’s performance. You can’t downgrade your iPhone’s software back to iOS 14.0 or iOS 13.

So if you’re having a good experience on iOS 14.0, iOS 13.7, iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1 iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12, moving your phone to iOS 14.1 is a big deal. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to help you prepare for the transition from iOS 13 to iOS 14 or iOS 14.0 to iOS 14.0.1. We always recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, preparing yourself and your device for the move. If you don’t have that kind of time, at least make sure your files are backed up properly.