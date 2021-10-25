10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 15.1

Installing Apple’s new iOS 15.1 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 14 to iOS 15 or your current version of iOS 15 to iOS 15.1.

Apple’s iOS 15.1 update is finally out of beta and available to download. The software brings a short list of changes to the iPhone including new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 15.0.2, you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you’re moving from an older version of iOS, your iOS 15.1 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

iOS 15.1 is an important upgrade and most iPhone users should install it in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the new software will impact your iPhone’s performance.

While some of you could see a boost to your iPhone’s performance, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. And this is precisely why it’s important to do some prep work before you start the installation. A little work ahead of time could help you avoid serious problems.

If you notice bugs or performance on iOS 15.1, you can downgrade your iPhone’s software back to iOS 15.0.2. However, you can’t move your phone’s software back to anything older than iOS 15.0.2.

So if you’re having a good experience on a version of iOS that’s older than iOS 15.0.2, moving your phone to iOS 15.1 is a big deal. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to help you prepare for the transition from iOS 14 to iOS 15 or your current version of iOS 15 to iOS 15.1. This guide will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we tap install.