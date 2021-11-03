9 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 15.1

Downloading Apple’s new iPadOS 15.1 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad to the company’s new software.

After weeks of testing Apple’s pulled iPadOS 15.1 out of beta. The software is now available to download if you own a compatible iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.

The software brings a fairly long list of changes to the iPad including SharePlay, improvements to Live Text, Home upgrades, bug fixes, and security patches.

If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 15.0.2 to iPadOS 15.1 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 15.1 update could be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.

iPadOS 15.1 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install the new software today or some point in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your iPad and that’s precisely why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work prior to starting the installation should help you avoid serious issues.

If you do run into issues on iPadOS 15.1 note that you can’t downgrade back to iPadOS 15.0.2 in an effort to improve your device’s performance. Apple’s also closed up the downgrade path to older versions of iPadOS including iPadOS 14.

So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 15.0.2 or below, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 15.1 with extreme caution. Once you make the move to it, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 15.1. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.