10 Things to Do Before the iPad mini 6 Release Date

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad mini 6 and rumors point to an arrival in 2021. If you’re in the market for a new iPad and you’re interested in a new iPad, there are some steps you should take ahead of the iPad mini 6 release date.

As we push into 2021 we’re hearing a lot about Apple’s plans for the year. We’ve heard a lot about Apple’s iPhone 13 series and we’ve also heard about new additions to the company’s iPad lineup.

Multiple sources claim the company is working on multiple new 2021 iPad models and the list is said to include a new iPad Pro and a new sixth-generation iPad mini or iPad mini 6.

According to these sources, Apple’s new iPad mini 6 is currently in development and will come with an assortment of upgrades including a new processor.

While the new iPad Pro release looks like it will land in early 2021, the iPad mini 6 release date is currently up in the air with sources pointing to different launch windows.

Most rumors point to a release in the first or second half of 2021. Right now, the best case scenario would be a launch in Apple’s March window alongside the new iPad Pro.

If that fails to pan out, we could see Apple launch the iPad mini 6 in the summer at WWDC 2021 or sometime in the fall with the iPhone 13 series.

One leaker believes that Apple won’t launch a new iPad mini in 2021 which, while possible, goes against just about every rumor we’ve come across thus far.

While you might think it’s early to start preparing for the iPad mini 6 release date, especially when we don’t have a firm release window, but taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when Apple makes an announcement.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPad mini 6 buyers through some important steps to take in early 2021 as we wait for more information.

Track iPad mini 6 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying Apple’s new iPad mini, you’ll want to track the latest information as we push through the year.

Apple tries to keep new products under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve already heard quite a bit about the iPad mini 6.

You can expect rumors to fill in a lot of blanks ahead of Apple’s announcements and this information will help you set proper expectations as we approach the company’s next launch window. Setting proper expectations will help you avoid disappointment.

We also recommend keeping an eye out for supply chain rumors. We haven’t heard anything about the iPad mini 6 yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order.

For more on the iPad mini 6, have a look at our guide.

Get Familiar with iPadOS 14

We recommend getting comfortable with Apple’s iPadOS 14 operating system (if you haven’t already) because it might be the software that powers the iPad mini 6.

iPadOS 14 is out right now which means you can try it out on your iPad, if you own one, well ahead of the iPad mini 6’s release. If you don’t own an iPad, you might borrow one from a friend or family member. If that’s not possible, you’ll want to find resources online.

Getting familiar with iPadOS 14 will help you get comfortable with its user interface and features. This is especially important if you’re migrating from an Android tablet.

For more on iPadOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough.

Research iPad mini Accessories

You’ll want to research accessories ahead of the iPad mini 6 release. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide to pair your new tablet with extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPad mini accessories. Accessories like the Apple Pencil could completely change how you use your tablet.

Before the iPad mini 6 arrives, get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you so that you’re ready to go when the device goes on sale.

Figure Out Your Storage Needs

You should determine how much storage you might need well ahead of the iPad mini 6 launch.

We haven’t seen any concrete iPad mini 6 storage rumors which means we could see Apple offer the same configurations. If that’s the case, you’ll have two options: 64GB and 256GB.

Picking the right storage capacity for your needs will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the 64GB model, others will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the extra space.

If you’re feeling unsure, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPad mini storage size.

Look Into Other iPads

Waiting for the iPad mini 6 might be tempting but, make sure you get familiar with Apple’s current lineup before you do. There’s a chance you find something you really like well ahead of the company’s announcement.

First, we recommend taking a long look at the iPad mini 5. The device is getting older, but it still runs well and it’s much cheaper than it was at launch. Apple will continue supporting it with software updates for years to come which makes it an excellent in-house alternative.

If you aren’t dead set on buying an iPad mini, make sure you look at the iPad Pro line. Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros from 2020 are workhorses and they’ve also gotten a bit cheaper.

You should also investigate the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2018. This is especially true if you’re on a budget because they’re much cheaper than the newer iPad Pros.

If you aren’t willing to shell out that kind of money for a new tablet, make sure you get acquainted with the latest iPad Air and the budget-minded 10.2-inch iPad.

iPad mini 6 rumors are exciting, but a lot of you might be perfectly fine with another iPad.

Look at iPad mini Alternatives

If you aren’t completely set on buying an iPad, make sure you check out the best iPad mini alternatives in the buildup to the release. Here are a few we recommend right now:

Make a Plan for Your Current Tablet

If you’re planning to upgrade your tablet this year, start making a plan for your current device.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new tablet, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.

Make sure you keep your tablet in great condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when you apply for a trade-in.

If you don’t need cash, you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down.

You might also look into donating your tablet to charity.

Think About AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy an iPad this year, you’ll want to protect your investment.

All iPads come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that offers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them when you have time. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to AppleCare to your bag when you’re buying a new iPad. That being said, you can always buy it later if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

If Apple brings 5G connectivity to the iPad Pro line, we could see it do the same with the iPad mini. This is a big deal if you plan to take your iPad with you on-the-go.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Start Backing Up Your Data

If you aren’t in the habit of regularly backing up your current device’s data, now would be a good time to start.

When you open up a new iPad you’ll start with a blank slate. If you want to start from scratch, skip this tip. However, if you plan to bring all of your contacts, photos, and other files over to your new device, you’ll want to make a backup.

Backing up the files stored on your current device could take awhile. For instance, backing up a near-full 64GB device can take 30 minutes or more.

Making a backup before you buy a new device will make it easy to the transition from your old tablet to your new one.

If you’re planning to trade in your current iPad, this will help you get it sent in faster. The faster you send it in, the faster you’ll get money back.

If you want to learn more about the backup process, check out Apple’s guide. And if you want to learn more about the transfer process, take a look at this guide.

