10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple iPhone 13 rumors are heating up ahead of a release this fall. If you’re thinking about buying Apple’s new iPhone later this year, there are some things you’ll want to do before the iPhone 13 release date.

While we’re still months away from the announcement, there are some great reasons to start thinking about waiting for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Yes, Apple is expected to keep four iPhone models around in 2021.

The iPhone 13 series will reportedly have a variety of changes on board including upgraded screens, better performance, improved cameras, better 5G, and a whole lot more.

We don’t have an official iPhone 13 release date yet, that announcement won’t come for awhile, but signs are pointing to an arrival in September instead of October.

While it might seem like it’s early to start preparing for the iPhone 13 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes. Your research might even propel you toward another iPhone model or a phone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 13 buyers through some steps to take in the spring, summer, and early fall ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch date.

Track iPhone 13 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s 2021 iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.

Apple will do its best to keep iPhone 13 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen a number of rumors outline potential iPhone 13 features and we’ll see plenty more as the year goes on.

These rumors will fill in many of the blanks ahead of the iPhone 13 release date and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we get closer to Apple’s announcements.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.

Last year there was a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 release date and Apple eventually pushed its announcements into October due to the strain caused by the coronavirus.

As of right now, the iPhone 13 release date looks like it’s on track for September rather than October, but that could certainly change down the road.

And while we could certainly see the iPhone 13 launch take place in September, there’s always a chance the stock’s limited at launch.

If rumors start pointing to potential shortages, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order to avoid getting your iPhone 13 much later in the year.

Keep an Eye on Your Upgrade Eligibility

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 13 fall, or even if you’re just interested, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade until September or later, you might not be able to buy the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max right away.

Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the iPhone 13 release date.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with iOS 14 & iOS 15

If you’re currently using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, an older iPhone, or an Android phone, and you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 13 later this year, you’ll want to get familiar with iOS.

Right now, the current version of iOS is iOS 14. If you own a newer iPhone model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can skip this step.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS 14. You can start with our guide to the software.

Later this year, Apple will announce iOS 15 for iPhone. The company will likely confirm the software during WWDC 2021 in June.

iOS 15 will be the software that powers the iPhone 13 series so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iOS as well. Fortunately, you’ll be able to do so before the iPhone 13 release date arrives.

In June, Apple will push iOS 15 into beta testing and if you own an eligible device, you’ll be able to download a pre-release version on your phone.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow iOS 15 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board.

Research iPhone Accessories

As we push toward the iPhone 13 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new phone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you. That way you’ll be ready to go in the fall.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Start thinking about how much storage you’ll need on your iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 rumors are hinting at a major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Nothing is confirmed, but we could see a 1TB iPhone 13 launch in the fall. It’s unclear how this might alter the company’s current options.

Picking the right amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road. While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having lots of internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our iPhone 12 storage guide.

Look Into Other iPhones

Before you make a decision to wait for the iPhone 13 release date, you’ll want to get acquainted with current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like, at a price you love, long before the iPhone 13 series arrives.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships. Apple’s iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all outstanding options and you should be able to score a deal well ahead of the iPhone 13’s arrival.

They don’t pack as much horsepower, but you should also check out the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They are cheaper than the iPhone 12 series and they’re still in great shape.

Other in-house options include the budget iPhone SE 2, the iPhone XS series, the iPhone XR, and you may even want to check out the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Waiting for the iPhone 13 might be tempting, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone right now. If you do, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone 13 next year.

Look Into iPhone 13 Alternatives

You should also be sure to check out the best iPhone 13 alternatives in the buildup to the release. You might find something you really like outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

Here are a few we recommend:

Dig into these, and others if you need to, before you make a decision to wait for the iPhone 13 release.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

If you plan to upgrade this year, make sure you have a plan for your current phone.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone 13, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when iPhone 13 trade-in offers go live.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll want to protect your investment.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new device. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, have a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.