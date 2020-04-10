17 Best Oculus Quest Accessories in 2020

Here are the essential Oculus Quest accessories. You don’t need everything on this list, but now that you finally have your Quest in hand or on the way, you can use these to keep it safe, customize it and make it more comfortable.

Here are the best Oculus Quest accessories from $5 up to around $80. We recommend picking up a case, a ChromeCast and cleaning cloths at the bare minimum, but there are a lot of other options including a better way to use the Quest if you wear glasses. Here are the best Oculus Quest accessories.

Here’s a closer look at the best Oculus Quest accessories that you can buy in 2019.

Oculus Case – $29 to $40

If you’re going to take your Oculus Quest anywhere, you need a case of some kind. Even if you’ll mostly use it at home, I still recommend a case to keep it safe around the house.

The Oculus Quest Travel Case is a great option at $40, but if you can’t find it in stock the Hard Carrying Case for $28.99 at Amazon is a great choice.

VR Cover – $29

Many users want an upgraded facial insert, that’s the technical term for the cushion between your face and the Quest.

VR Cover is the best known place to get one for the Quest. You get a new interface bracket and two leather covers.

$29 at VRCovers

Chromecast Gen 3 – $35

The best way to share the Oculus Quest experience with others is when you stream what you are playing to a TV. The cheapest way to do this is to get a Chromecast 3rd generation.

This will let you cast your game to a TV so others can see, it keeps everyone involved and it makes walking someone through their first play session easier.

$35 at Best Buy

Oculus Touch Grips – $38

If you need more grip for your Touch controllers, you can upgrade them with these Mamut Touch Grips. They are sold out right now, but were $38 when they were in stock.

If you don’t want to wait, you can get silicone grips at Amazon for $19.99.

Oculus Quest Head Strap – $22

You can upgrade your Oculus Quest comfort with the Quest Deluxe Strap. This is a small loop that you wrap around the center of the head strap to add support and distribute the weight across your head better.

This is a small upgrade, but if you play for long periods it is one you should invest in.

$22 at Studio Form Creative

Oculus Quest Skin – $18.95 and up

SlickWraps offers a range of Oculus Quest skins that you can use to customize the look of your Quest. These are $18.95 from SlickWraps.

You can get carbon fiber, a metal look, wood designs, plain colors, leather, glitz, camo and many other options.

$18.95 at SlickWraps

Rugged Oculus Quest Case – $49.99

We already have a travel case that handles light use or that goes into a backpack, but if you are taking your Quest with you all the time a rugged case may be a better option. The CaseMatrix Oculus Quest rugged case is $50 at Amazon with cutouts for your Quest and Touch controllers.

If you have a Harbor Freight nearby, you can get the Apache 3800 and cut out a custom fit for your Quest.

$50 at Amazon

VIVE Deluxe Audio Upgrade – $75

One of the most common DIY upgrades for the Oculus Quest is to connect the HTC VIVE Deluxe Audio Strap to the Quest.

You’ll need to put in a little work to make this happen, but many users on Reddit swear buy this upgrade. This guide will walk you through the steps.

$75 at eBay

Prescription Lenses – $69 and up

The Oculus Quest works with glasses using the included glasses spacer, but if you prefer playing without glasses and need corrective lenses there is an option.

You can buy prescription lenses for the Quest. These snap in so that you can play without glasses. This won’t work if you share your Quest all the time, but it’s a tempting upgrade for solo players.

$69 at VROptician

Rechargeable AA Batteries – $13.99

The Oculus Touch controllers use a AA battery to stay powered. You’ll need a lot of AA batteries on hand unless you upgrade to rechargeables.

Pick up this Energizer charger and four AA batteries on Amazon or at a local retailer to keep your controllers charged up.

$13.99 at Amazon

Microfiber Cloths – $8.99

The Oculus Quest doesn’t come with a microfiber cloth to clean the lenses. If you don’t have one at home for glasses or your laptop screen, pick up a pack locally or from Amazon.

$8.99 at Amazon

USB to USB C Cable And MagSafe Adapter – $16.99

If you want to protect your Quest’s USB C port, invest in a magnetic option. This is a USB C cable with a magnetic attachment that you plug in and leave in place. Then you can connect your cable to it to charge. This is especially handy if you plan to use a battery pack while playing.

$16.99 at Amazon

Anti Fog Spray – $12.78

Do your lenses fog up while you play? If so you should look for some anti fog spray. This Jaws Quick Spit is popular, but you can also find some options that are used for diving.

$12.78 at Amazon

In Ear Headphones – $13.49

While you can buy a $49 pair of Oculus Quest earbuds if you can find them in stock, you can get by with some basic in ear headphones when you don’t want to bother anyone around you.

If you already have a nice pair of headphones you can just as easily plug those in and use them, but many people will want a small pair for travel. You can plug into either side of the Quest. There are two ports because the official ones let you plug in on each side for less cable management.

$13.49 at Amazon

Backup Battery – $31.99

The Oculus Quest battery life is about two hours. If you are mobile, you can charge up with a battery pack. Some gamers choose to attach a battery pack while they play.

If you go this route I recommend a small-ish battery pack like this that you can slip into a pocket. Some gamers will attach one to the headset straps, but that’s up to you.

$31.99 at Amazon

Oculus Link Cable – $23.99 and Up

The Oculus Link Cable is a USB C cable that is able to deliver enough throughput to connect your Oculus Quest to a gaming computer to play Oculus Rift games.

You can get an official cable if you can find it, but there are also a lot of options on Amazon.

$23.99 at Amazon

KIWI design Knuckle Strap – $13.49

The KIWI Design Knuckle Strap for the Oculus Quest is a controller grip that loops around your hand and allows you to release your grip on the controller and keep it attached to your hand. This lets you chill out in between games without finding a spot to set your controllers down or letting them dangle.

$13.49 at Amazon

