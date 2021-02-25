19 Cool Things AirPods 2 Can Do

Here’s a look at the cool things the AirPods 2 can do. We’re going to help you learn about all the AirPods features, tips, and tricks to get more out of your AirPods and even cover a few things you didn’t know your AirPods could do. Whether you own AirPods, are looking to buy AirPods, or the current AirPods 2; we have you covered.

These cool features are part of the reasons to buy AirPods 2, and if you already own AirPods you can use these AirPods tips and tricks to get more out of your device. Most of the cool things the AirPods can do are included right out of the box, you just need to know where to find the option or how to do it. We also include a few cool things you will need to set up with Siri Shortcuts and one accessory that makes them waterproof.

If you decide to go with the more expensive AirPods model, here’s a look at what AirPods Pro can do with noise canceling, transparency, and force touch.

What Can AirPods 2 Do?

It’s easy to start using your AirPods. Simply open the case up next to your iPhone and they are paired and ready to go, but you can do so much more if you know the options. AirPods and AirPods 2 offer very similar features, so we’re combining them in this article.

With the latest model, you can now say “Hey Siri” to use Siri without touching your AirPods, you also get twice as much talk time and you can easily connect your AirPods faster when taking a call or switching between devices. While there are a lot of cool wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods integrate the best into the iOS and macOS ecosystem and can last longer on a single charge than the competition.

Here’s a closer look at the cool things the AirPods can do, including some you definitely don’t know about.

Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In Voice Control With Hey Siri Share Audio With Friends Tell You Who is Calling Without Looking at Your Phone Read Your Messages Use One Bud at a Time Act as a Hearing Aid Control Spotify Connect to Your Apple Watch Change the Control Options Connect to Your Apple TV Charge in 15 Minutes Connect to Android Connect to Your Mac and Change Controls Rename Your AirPods Make Your AirPods Waterproof Find Your Lost AirPods Check Battery Life on Your Phone or Apple Watch Headphone Accommodations for Better Hearing

AirPods can also free up your iPhone’s lightning port so you can charge it while listening to music. The AirPods can also charge using the same lighting cable as your iPhone, making it more convenient than wireless earbuds that require separate chargers.

Apple’s more expensive AirPods Pro can cancel out noise and perform a couple of other tricks, but the standard AirPods have their advantages. Regular AirPods can allow you to hear your surroundings at all times since they don’t have active noise canceling and don’t completely plug your ear as the AirPods Pro do. This can be a safety issue.

Click through each of the images below to learn more about how each feature works, and more about what the AirPods can do. Other than “Hey Siri” these all work on the original AirPods and AirPods 2.

Are there any cool things you do with your AirPods that we missed? Leave them in the comments below.

Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In > 1 / 19 When you put an AirPod in your ear it will automatically switch a call from your phone to the AirPod as long as you have "Automatic Ear Detection" set to On. This is on by default for most users, but you can check this by putting your AirPods in your ears, connecting to your iPhone and going to Settings. Tap on Bluetooth and then on the i to the right of AirPods. Make sure Automatic Ear Detection is set to On. Now anytime you put an AirPod in while you are on a call, the call will automatically transfer as soon as the AirPod connects. This works with both the original and AirPods 2, but the newer model connects faster. I love using AirPods to take calls so that my hands are free to work on something or simply take care of our dogs. This is also super handy for FaceTime calls so that you can talk without everyone around you hearing what the other person is saying. > 1 / 19

