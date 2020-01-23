Connect with us
15 Cool Things the Galaxy S10 Can Do

Published

43 mins ago

on

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are powerful phones with a bunch of neat features. You’ll love the huge Infinity display and triple cameras on the back, but that isn’t all the S10 has to offer. In fact, here are 15 cool things the Galaxy S10 can do along with several hidden features to help you enjoy your phone to the fullest.

Compared to the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S9 these phones have a lot that’s new. Whether that’s the fingerprint scanner and front camera inside the screen, or that you can actually wirelessly charge other gadgets right from the back of the Galaxy S10.

There’s a lot you probably don’t know, and you’ll want to take advantage of every one of these Galaxy S10 features. Not to mention some fun new ones from the Android 10 update.

15 Cool Things the Galaxy S10 Can Do

  • Improved Fingerprint Reading
  • Faster Apps & Performance with AI
  • Dark Mode & Night Themes
  • Powershare Reverse Wireless Charging
  • Go Swimming (Water Resistant)
  • Recover Deleted Photos from the “Trash Can”
  • More Cameras & Better Photography
  • Turn Yourself into an Emoji
  • Create a GIF from any Video or Movie
  • Live Focus & 1000 FPS Video Recording
  • Dynamic Display
  • Tons of Storage (Add up to 1.5TB of Space)
  • Turn Your Phone into a Computer with DeX
  • Go Faster with 5G Connectivity
  • Headphones, Bixby, Heart Rate, Dex and More

 

Samsung showed off some awesome features when they announced these phones and even more in commercials. Mainly the huge screens, Bixby, those triple cameras, or the new One UI software experience. They can only explain so much up on stage or in commercials though, which is why we’ve gathered our favorite features for you below. Features that make this the best phone you’ve ever had.

We’re talking about magically unlocking the phone by putting your finger on the screen and creating a GIF from any video. Not to mention charging your headphones, watch, or even charge a friend’s phone WITH your Galaxy S10 — wirelessly. That’s on top of recording 1,000 FPS videos, using fast wireless charging 2.0 or making a life-like 3D emoji of yourself with the front camera.

Basically, we’ll show you what the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus can do. The best Galaxy S10 features. These are all things you’ll absolutely want to know about. So, let’s get started.

Improved & Magical Fingerprint Reading

Improved & Magical Fingerprint Reading

For me, one of the coolest things about the Galaxy S10 is the futuristic ultrasonic fingerprint scanner hiding magically under the screen. It's inside the phone. 

Instead of a button wasting space that's hard to reach on the back of the device, you simply touch the glass on the screen and it reads your fingerprint from underneath by using ultrasonic sound waves. It registers the unique ridges of your finger so it's super secure. This feature is great for those who don’t want to bother with facial recognition.

Some phones have "optical sensors" that take a photo of your finger and can easily be bypassed, but not Samsung's. 

This even works when the screen is on or off or when the phone (and your hands) are wet, as the sensor is always ready in a low-power state. Plus, as we said moments ago, Samsung added 3D anti-spoofing technology to ensure your phone never gets unlocked by someone else. That means someone can't get a tape-strip of your finger or a picture of your face (or finger) and unlock your phone. It's very secure. 

It's also super futuristic, reminds me of something out of Minority Report, and I show it off to friends and family all the time. 

