$169 Apple Watch Deal You Can’t Pass Up

Are you looking for an Apple Watch deal that won’t break the bank? Sam’s Club is selling the Apple Watch 3 for $169. You need to be a Sam’s Club Member to get this deal, but there is a promotion that essentially makes membership free.

The Apple Watch 3 is $169 at Sam’s Club for the 38mm model and $199 for the 42mm model. This is not the newest Apple Watch, but it does run the latest software and it is capable of almost all of the cool things the Apple Watch can do.

You can get this online right now, and you may find this deal in select Sam’s Club locations. The deal is for a limited time, so if it is of interest, you should order now. The Apple Watch 3 includes GPS, a heart rate sensor, and is water-resistant enough to swim with.

The Apple Watch 3 is still a good buy even in 2020. Yes, the Apple Watch 5 offers more features and a bigger screen, but it is also significantly more expensive. It’s still quite early to wait for the Apple Watch 6.

Here’s more on how to get a Sam’s Club membership for $45 and get a $45 credit to Sams’s Club, essentially making it a free membership for a year.

