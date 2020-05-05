Connect with us
$169 Apple Watch Deal You Can’t Pass Up

Are you looking for an Apple Watch deal that won’t break the bank? Sam’s Club is selling the Apple Watch 3 for $169. You need to be a Sam’s Club Member to get this deal, but there is a promotion that essentially makes membership free.

The Apple Watch 3 is $169 at Sam’s Club for the 38mm model and $199 for the 42mm model. This is not the newest Apple Watch, but it does run the latest software and it is capable of almost all of the cool things the Apple Watch can do.

You can get this online right now, and you may find this deal in select Sam’s Club locations. The deal is for a limited time, so if it is of interest, you should order now. The Apple Watch 3 includes GPS, a heart rate sensor, and is water-resistant enough to swim with.

The Apple Watch 3 is still a good buy even in 2020. Yes, the Apple Watch 5 offers more features and a bigger screen, but it is also significantly more expensive. It’s still quite early to wait for the Apple Watch 6.

Here’s more on how to get a Sam’s Club membership for $45 and get a $45 credit to Sams’s Club, essentially making it a free membership for a year.

Answer Calls on the Apple Watch

You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speakerphone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone. 

The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.

If you buy the new Apple Watch with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch. 

