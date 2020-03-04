2 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 6 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are cheap and dependable, but most people better off going with another iPhone model or a budget Android device at this point.

Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus aren’t top of the line smartphones anymore, but they’re worth a look if you don’t have a ton of money to spend on your next phone.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have serviceable cameras, decent battery life and performance, and a capable design. They’re also much, much cheaper than they once were.

You can find them through retailers like Amazon for less than $120 if you want an iPhone 6 or less than $170 if you’re looking for a bigger screen like the one on the iPhone 6 Plus.

The two devices are currently running iOS 12 and the operating system offers an array of new features and performance enhancements meant to help aging devices like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6 experience on iOS 12 is far and away better than the experience on iOS 11.

If you’re in the hunt for a cheap phone, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus should be somewhere on your list. That said, there are some reasons to think about holding off on buying one or skipping them completely.

In this guide we’ll go over some reasons why you should, and maybe shouldn’t, invest in an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus right now or in the future.

Keep these reasons in mind as you decide on your next phone.