2 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 6s & 3 Reasons to Wait

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus aren’t spring chickens, but there are still a few to consider making one of them your next phone. There are also some great reasons to go with something else.

They’re no longer flagship models, but the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are still dependable smartphones and they’re much cheaper than newer models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are still pretty fast, come with solid cameras, and offer good battery life. And, unlike the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, they have been upgraded to Apple’s iOS 13 operating system.

If you are in the market for a cheap iPhone, they should be somewhere on your shopping list. That said, there are also some reasons to consider going with something else.

This is a particularly volatile time for the smartphone market. As we push deeper into the year we’re hearing more about Apple’s 2020 iPhones and Google’s Pixel 5.

If you’re planning to buy a phone this fall you need to be extremely comfortable with your decision. And that means going over the pros and cons of picking up a device like the iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus.

This guide will take you through a few reasons to consider buying one right now and a few reasons why it might be a good idea to wait.

