2 Reasons to Buy the iPhone SE & 3 Reasons to Wait

The iPhone SE is an intriguing device for those who want an iPhone but don’t want a big screen. While it’s a tempting option, there are also some reasons to avoid picking the iPhone SE up right now.

If you aren’t enamored with Apple’s stable of big screen iPhones, a list that includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, you plenty of options at your disposal.

You could go with the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c, but we don’t recommend going that route for various reasons.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

You might opt for the iPhone 5s, Apple’s aging 4-inch device that got upgraded to iOS 12 in 2018, but lost regular support with the release of iOS 13.

You could go with a cheap Android device if you aren’t married to the iPhone. There are a ton of excellent budget Android phones out there on the market right now.

You could also stay in-house and snag Apple’s iPhone SE, the company’s 4-inch iPhone from early 2016. Despite its age, the iPhone SE is still one of the top small screen phones on the market and should be on your short list if you can’t handle having a large-sized smartphone in your pocket.

Before you commit to the iPhone SE make sure you dig into this list of reasons to, and not to, buy Apple’s 4-inch iPhone.

While some of you might want to pick one up today, others will likely benefit from waiting a few more days or maybe even a few more weeks before buying one.