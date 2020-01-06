5 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 5 Reasons to Wait

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, continues to reveal its next game, Cyberpunk 2077. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to pre-order a copy right now, others are better off waiting.

It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

If you’re just now catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.

CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered in back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.

Now that the developer has confirmed an April 16th, 2020 release date for Cyberpunk 2077, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game.

There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with some notable extras.

Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.

In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.