5 Reasons to Pre-Order The Last of Us 2 & 3 Reasons to Wait

The Last of Us 2 release date has been delayed for PS4. And while some of you might want to pre-order a copy of the game today, others are better off waiting.

Believe it or not it has been more than six years since Naughty Dog released the critically acclaimed The Last of Us. Fans of the series have been waiting a long time to continue Ellie and Joel’s story and they’ll finally get the chance thanks to a sequel that’s coming to the PS4.

The Last of Us 2 is a direct sequel to the first game and it’s set five years after the original. Ellie is now 19 years old while Joel, the main protagonist from the first game, is now in his 50’s.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The developer first confirmed the existence of The Last of Us 2 (stylized as The Last of Us Part II) in December, 2016. The company was relatively quiet in the first half of 2017, but it teased the game, and its gameplay, during E3 2018.

Months back, Naughty Dog confirmed the game’s official release date for May 29th, a few weeks after its original February 21st launch date. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed again.

Sony and Naughty Dog have confirmed an indefinite delay. Sony says that the global coronavirus crisis is preventing it from “providing the launch experience” its players deserve. So, at this point, the game’s release date is unclear.

If you’re still interested in pre-ordering, there are five versions of the game (Standard, Special, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Ellie) and retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy are currently taking pre-orders ahead of the highly anticipated release.

Now that we know a little more about the direction of the game some of you, particularly those of you who loved the first game, might be tempted to put in a pre-order.

There are a few reasons why you might want to buy The Last of Us 2 right now, but there are also some great reasons to sit back and wait a few more weeks or even a few more months before putting in an order. We’ll take you through those here.