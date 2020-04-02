Editorials
5 Reasons to Pre-Order The Last of Us 2 & 3 Reasons to Wait
The Last of Us 2 release date has been delayed for PS4. And while some of you might want to pre-order a copy of the game today, others are better off waiting.
Believe it or not it has been more than six years since Naughty Dog released the critically acclaimed The Last of Us. Fans of the series have been waiting a long time to continue Ellie and Joel’s story and they’ll finally get the chance thanks to a sequel that’s coming to the PS4.
The Last of Us 2 is a direct sequel to the first game and it’s set five years after the original. Ellie is now 19 years old while Joel, the main protagonist from the first game, is now in his 50’s.
The developer first confirmed the existence of The Last of Us 2 (stylized as The Last of Us Part II) in December, 2016. The company was relatively quiet in the first half of 2017, but it teased the game, and its gameplay, during E3 2018.
Months back, Naughty Dog confirmed the game’s official release date for May 29th, a few weeks after its original February 21st launch date. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed again.
Sony and Naughty Dog have confirmed an indefinite delay. Sony says that the global coronavirus crisis is preventing it from “providing the launch experience” its players deserve. So, at this point, the game’s release date is unclear.
If you’re still interested in pre-ordering, there are five versions of the game (Standard, Special, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Ellie) and retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy are currently taking pre-orders ahead of the highly anticipated release.
Now that we know a little more about the direction of the game some of you, particularly those of you who loved the first game, might be tempted to put in a pre-order.
There are a few reasons why you might want to buy The Last of Us 2 right now, but there are also some great reasons to sit back and wait a few more weeks or even a few more months before putting in an order. We’ll take you through those here.
Pre-Order If You Loved The Last of Us
It almost goes without saying, but for those of you unfamiliar with the original game, here are a few things to know before you pre-order.
Like its predecessor, The Last of Us 2 is a third-person adventure game that's set in a post-apocalyptic world after the outbreak of the Cordyceps Brain Infection.
The Last of Us 2 is not an open-world RPG like Fallout 4. Naughty Dog says the game's environments are "broader, more complex, and more detailed" which means they will likely offer some open-world like elements like Uncharted 4's world, but don't pre-order this game if you're looking for a huge sandbox experience.
You'll also want to avoid this game if you hate stealth elements in games. There were a lot of stealth elements in the first game and the gameplay we saw at E3 2018 hints at more of the same.
It won't be exactly the same as the original. Naughty Dog's already confirmed a number of upgrades including a jump button, but we highly recommend trying the first Last of Us before you commit to buying this game to see if it's up your alley.
You can find a copy of The Last of Us for PS3 or The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 for less than $20 on sites like Amazon.
If you loved the setting, combat, and characters from the first game, and you've been waiting to continue Ellie and Joel's story, pre-ordering is probably a no-brainer.
This is going to be a bigger and perhaps better game with improved graphics, better AI, the ability to go prone, and expanded crafting.
