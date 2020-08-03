2 Reasons to Pre-Order the Pixel 4a & 4 Reasons Not To

Google’s finally confirmed its new Pixel 4a smartphone and the device is currently up for pre-order ahead of its release date later on this month.

It took awhile, but Google’s new budget phone is official and the Pixel 4a replaces the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as the company’s Apple iPhone SE 2 alternative.

As expected, the Pixel 4a is a cheap, mid-range device that’s aimed at those who don’t want to break the bank upgrading to a new, high-quality smartphone. The device matches the iPhone SE 2’s $349.99 price point.

For $349.99 you get 128GB of storage, a 5.81-inch display with 1080 x 2340 OLED resolution at 443 PPI with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a single-lens 12.2 megapixel dual-pixel camera, 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor, and Android 10 with an upgraded to Android 11 waiting in the wings. It only comes in one color (black).

The Pixel 4a won’t start shipping until later on this month, but you can pre-order the device right now if you’re interested in making it your next phone.

You can buy the Pixel 4a from a variety of places including Amazon, Google, and Best Buy. Verizon and U.S. Cellular will also start selling the device in the near.

There are some reasons to consider putting in a Pixel 4a pre-order though there are also some reasons why you might want to put your credit card away and hang back for a few days, weeks, or in some cases, even longer.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the Pixel 4a is worth pre-ordering right now.

Pre-Order If You Want the Pixel 4a ASAP

If you’ve been waiting for Google to announce a new budget phone and you’re sold on the changes Google’s made, you might want to put in a pre-order.

The Pixel 4a officially launches on August 20th and Google currently says deliveries will arrive on August 18th and August 19th. That said, shipping times could slip in the coming days.

If you’re in desperate need of a new device and you’ve got your heart set on the Pixel 4a, you should consider putting in an order as soon as you can to ensure prompt delivery.

Pre-Order to Save Cash

If you want to save some cash, think about pre-ordering.

Best Buy is offering one of the best Pixel 4a deals at the moment. If you pre-order the device and activate it today, you can snag the phone for $299.99. That’s $50 off. And if you buy it on Sprint, you can get it for as low as $249.99

If you have an old phone in good condition you could also save a ton of money on a new Pixel 4a.

Google is currently accepting trade-in offers for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, LG phones, Motorola phones, and older Pixel models.

For instance, if you were to trade-in an Apple iPhone X in great condition, you could get up to $233 which would help you pay for your new device.

Trade-in values fluctuate so if you find a price you really like right now, you might want to think about going through with an order.

For more on the best places to buy the Pixel 4a, check out our guide.

Wait If You Aren’t Prepared

Before you invest in a new device like the Pixel 4a you’ll want to spend some time prepping for your purchase.

While you might be tempted to put in an order right away, make sure you dig into Pixel 4a reviews and Pixel 4a alternatives before you put in a pre-order.

First, you’ll want to check out in-house competitors like the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and even the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

From there, look into other budget competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy A51, Moto G Power, and many others.

You’ll also want to check out Apple’s alternatives which include the iPhone SE 2, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

This might be an easy task for some of you, but might take quite a bit of time for others, especially because it’ll be difficult to go hands-on with these devices in today’s climate.

If you find yourself feeling uneasy and underprepared to pre-order, do yourself a favor and put your wallet away and hold off on a pre-order for the time being.

You should only pre-order a new iPhone if you’re one hundred percent confident in the phone you’re buying and the plan you’re pairing with it.

Wait for Better Pixel 4a Deals

If you aren’t thrilled with the current offers out there, you might want to hang back and wait for better Pixel 4a deals to emerge.

We probably won’t see the first true Pixel 4a price cuts for a few weeks at least. The best deals will most likely land later this year during Black Friday and the holidays.

We could also see some price cuts around the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5/Pixel 4a 5G launches in the fall.

So if you don’t have a phone to trade-in and/or you don’t want to pay $300 or more for the Pixel 4a, you’ll want to hold off on a pre-order and wait for the price to drop.

Wait if You’re Worried About Problems

If you’re concerned about hardware or software problems, you might want to hang back and wait.

The Pixel 4a runs Android 10 out of the box. Google has made significant improvements to the software in 2020, but we could see some issues popup after Pixel 4a’s release later on this month.

Google will likely push bug fix updates to the Pixel 4a in the weeks ahead and some of you might want to hang back and wait for the company to iron out initial issues with the phone.

New Pixel devices sometimes debut with hardware issues as well. We haven’t heard about any widespread problems yet, but the phones aren’t on shelves yet.

If you’re concerned, you might want to wait and see what kinds of problems early adopters run into in the early going.

Wait for More Info About the Pixel 4a 5G & Pixel 5

In a bit of a surprise, Google also confirmed plans to launch a Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 flagship later on this year. The devices will arrive sometime in the fall.

The Pixel 4a 5G will, as the name suggests, come with support for 5G networks something the regular Pixel 4a doesn’t have. It will start at $499.

Google says the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia and that it will provide more information about the devices in the coming months.

With those devices in the cards for 2020, some of you might want to hold off on buying the Pixel 4a until Google, or the rumor mill, confirms additional details about these phones.

