2 Reasons to Pre-Order the Pixel 6 & 3 Reasons Not To

23 hours ago

Google’s confirmed its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships and the devices are currently up for pre-order.

After months of rumor and speculation, Google’s new Pixel 6 series is official. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the Pixel 5a as Google’s top smartphone offerings in 2021.

As expected, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are more expensive than the budget Pixel 5a. The base version of the Pixel 6 starts at $599 while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both start shipping later on this month, but you can pre-order one of Google’s new phones right now if you’re interested in making one or the other your next smartphone.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both available through Google. You can also buy the flagships through other carriers and retailers if you prefer to go that route.

There are some great reasons to consider putting in a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order, but there are also some reasons why you might want to put your credit card away and hang back for a few days or a few weeks. Some of you might want to wait even longer than that.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is worth pre-ordering right now.

Pre-Order If You Want Your Pixel 6 ASAP

If you've been waiting for Google to announce its new flagship Pixel models and you're sold on the changes Google's made to the Pixel 6 line, you might want to put in a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order today.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially launch on October 28th and those who placed orders earlier this week should get the device on or before that date. That said, shipping times have already slipped. 

We've seen quite a bit of demand for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And with chip shortages plaguing the industry right now, we could definitely see additional delays plague these devices. 

If you're in desperate need of a new device and you've got your heart set on one of these phones, you should consider putting in an order as soon as you can to ensure you avoid a lengthy wait.

