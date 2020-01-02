3 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iPad Pro & 8 Reasons Not To

It looks like Apple might launch new iPad Pro models in 2020. While some of you might want to wait for these new iPad Pro models, others are better off buying another iPad, or another tablet, ahead of their rumored launch.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models should be near the top of your shopping list. They’re still outstanding.

The 2018 iPad Pros come in two sizes, 11-inches and 12.9-inches, with four storage options (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and two colors (silver and space gray).

They also pack a ton of horsepower, run Apple’s latest version of iOS 13, and are a little bit cheaper than they were back in the fall of 2018.

We typically recommend going with an iPad Pro over Apple’s other iPad models, but the new 10.2-inch iPad, iPad mini 5 and iPad Air 3 are certainly worth a look as well.

If you’re hunting for a powerful tablet, you would be wise to consider the 2018 iPad Pro models. That said, you should also take note of the iPad Pro rumors that have popped up over the past several months.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an extremely reliable source, claims Apple’s working on successors for the 2018 models. We don’t have a release date yet, but it sounds like the new models will arrive in 2020.

2020 iPad Pro Rumors

According to Kuo, the new iPad Pro models will enter mass production in early 2020. The new models reportedly feature the same screen sizes as the current models.

Bloomberg, and various sources, originally claimed new iPad Pros would come in 2019, but that didn’t happen.

Reports have put an iPad Pro launch in early 2020 which means the device(s) could arrive around the same time as Apple’s rumored iPhone SE 2. Bloomberg now puts the launch in the first half of 2020.

Recent comments made by Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri also hint at a launch in 2020 or later.

Rumors point to several key upgrades including a 3D camera system that could mirror the setup Apple installs on the 2020 iPhones.

There’s also chatter about another iPad Pro launch later in the year. Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will release a souped up 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the third quarter of 2020.

With rumors swirling, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for these rumored iPad Pro models and the best reasons to skip them and buy something else.