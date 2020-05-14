2020 Jeep Cherokee Review

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee delivers a comfortable ride, off-road capability, and an easy to use infotainment system. After an extensive upgrade in 2019, the new model includes an optional Advanced Saftey Group and two new colors.

We found the 2020 Jeep Cherokee interior comfortable and well-appointed in the Limited trim, but keep in mind the interior varies based on the trim level you choose. If you are looking for more off-road chops, take a look at the Trailhawk trim to really upgrade the off-road readiness and which also includes a higher towing capacity.

The base price is $34,595 for the Limited trim, and our review loaner priced out at $42,075 with the destination charge. This included the Technology Group, 9-speed 4WD automatic transmission with Hill Descent Control, Jeep Active Drive II, and off-road suspension as well as the 2.0L Turbo engine option. We really enjoyed the Uconnect 4C Nav with an 8.4-inch screen upgrade. You can configure one at Jeep.

Driving the 2020 Jeep Cherokee

There are three engine options for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee; the base four-cylinder, the V-6, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. We tested the new turbocharged option. The overall performance was good, but you give up some towing capacity with this option. The turbocharged 2.0L is rated for up to 4,000 pounds compared to 4,500 pounds with the V-6.

Overall driving performance offers decent acceleration and plenty of power to overtake on the highway. With the auto start-stop system engaged there were a few times where there was a bit of lag before the acceleration kicked in. You can turn this system off, but it is a feature that you need to turn off every time you start the SUV if you don’t want it engaged. This Jeep can handle going off-road, but it is also very capable on the highway. The Cherokee feels a little larger while you are driving thanks to the overall heft of steering, but it offers a very comfortable ride without feeling floaty. The suspension does a good job of soaking up poor road conditions.

We didn’t take this specific Cherokee off-road, but we’ve tested other models on off-road courses and it lives up to the Jeep badging. If you are planning to really put it to the test off-road, you should consider the Trailhawk trim which offers a more robust off-roading setup.

Our fuel economy was close to the EPA estimated 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway (23 mixed), but this is on the low end compared to the crossover competition that is typically 30 mpg or higher on the highway.

2020 Jeep Cherokee Interior

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee interior is above average with comfortable seats that are still supportive while you are on long drives. The layout of the cabin puts all the important controls in reach. The cabin materials in the Limited trim and the overall layout combine to offer a more premium feel than you might expect. In the chilly weather, we definitely appreciated the heated seats and the heated steering wheel.

While the sunroof helps add a feeling of space to the cabin, it isn’t as spacious feeling as you might think thanks to smaller windows. We never felt confined or cramped, but it definitely drives home the need to add the optional full sunroof.

The overall cargo space is smaller than in the competing vehicles like the Ford Escape or Honda CR-V, but we appreciated the storage under the rear cargo section and the included tie-down points.

2020 Jeep Cherokee Tech and Safety

The Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best you will find in a vehicle in 2020. The screen is large, bright, easy to see, and quite responsive to touches. With support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, you can plug in any phone and quickly access calls, music, navigation, messages, and other apps while you are driving. The Uconnect system keeps part of the Uconnect menu visible at the bottom of the screen while in CarPlay or Android Auto, making it very easy to access other system controls. With the upgraded Uconnect system there is also a built-in 4G LTE hotspot that allows you to connect computers and tablets to the Internet

The Premium Alpine speaker system is included with the Limited trim, and it sounds quite good, even at higher volumes. Overall the Uconnect System is a compelling reason to choose the Cherokee over vehicles in the compact SUV market. While CarPlay and Android Auto are not unique, the overall usability of this system, responsiveness, and small touches help it stand out.

Driver convenience features that immediately stand out on the highway include adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Both help add confidence on the highway, especially on longer trips. The Technology Group on this model includes other handy features like Lane Departure Warning Plus, Full Speed Collision Warn Plus, and Side Distance Warning.

One of the stand out features in this optional group is the Parallel and Perpendicular Parking and unparking system. This will help you park on the street or in a crowded parking lot and then it can even help you unpark so that you aren’t stuck in a tight space that you are not comfortable exiting on your own. This is a really handy feature, and even though it takes a little bit of practice to trust the system, once you do it’s a game-changer for parking.

When you are backing out, the blind spot monitoring system offers rear cross-traffic alerts, you get a backup camera and ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop to make exiting tight areas easier. Overall the combination of safety, convenience, and technology really shines in the 2020 Jeep Cherokee.