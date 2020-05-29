2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Review

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is available with a new 3.0L V6 turbodiesel, which you’ll see as the Ecodiesel option when buying or configuring a 2020 Wrangler. This is a big deal, as it marks the return of a diesel option to the Wrangler for the first time since it was the CJ.

While it is a new option on the Wrangler this year, we’ve seen the Ecodiesel in the RAM 1500 and this specific engine is also in the 2020 RAM 1500 Ecodiesel. You can only option the Ecodiesel on the 4-door Wrangler, and it is a $4,000 upgrade for the Rubicon trim level we tested. You can add this to any of the 4-door trim levels.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

With the new diesel engine under the hood, you can expect a combined 25 mpg, 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. That’s close to what we saw while testing the new 2020 Wrangler Ecodiesel and even with the smaller fuel tank (compared to the gas-powered 3.6L V6) you’re able to go farther between fill-ups.

You don’t need to trade a loud diesel sound for the improved fuel economy. Inside the Wrangler, with the windows up, you’ll only hear a typical amount of engine noise at idle or while accelerating. On the outside, you can hear a slight difference compared to say the 2020 Jeep Wrangler eTorque, but it’s not overwhelming.

There is a significant amount of low torque, but you still have the power you need on the highway when you want to overtake. While I was not able to take this specific model on a full off-road course, the low torque is something that off-roaders will likely appreciate. The Rubicon is equipped with the 4:1 Rock-Trac Heavy Duty Part-Time 4WD system. If you opt for a lower trim level you’ll get the standard 2.72:1 option.

The diesel is connected with an 8-speed automatic transmission that does a good job of shifting through the gears to optimize torque and power. There is no manual option with the Ecodiesel. The Ecodiesel adds 500 pounds to the curb weight of the Wrangler, but the on-road driving experience on the Rubicon remained good. Jeep significantly upgraded this aspect of the Wrangler from the JK to the JL body style, and it remains solid on the 2020 Wrangler with Ecodiesel. This model came equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot monitoring, which are excellent for driving on the highway

I came away a fan of the 2020 Wrangler Ecodiesel, and it adds a very tempting option to the Wrangler lineup, which will be expanded further with a Jeep Wrangler 4XE Plug-in Hybrid. The Ecodiesel is a great option and after spending a week with it, Wrangler shoppers should seriously consider the $4,000 upgrade even with gas prices back to more reasonable levels.

With the traditional hard top you can easily remove the front part of the roof for an open driving experience, and with a little help take the top completely off. This is a favorite Jeep feature and something that’s great for the summer. If you want to be able to open and close your roof on the go, check out the Sky One-Touch Power Top option that opens the top with the push of a button.

The connectivity and technology options are excellent, with Uconnect that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while leaving a portion of the screen visible to quickly switch to Uconnect controls and Off-Road Pages. I like that Jeep includes a plethora of charging ports including USB, USB C, 12V, and a standard outlet.

Check out our full 2020 Jeep Wrangler review for more on the interior, technology, safety, and convenience features.