2020 Mini Cooper S Countryman Review

The 2020 Mini Cooper S Countryman is a crossover with available all-wheel drive that’s ready for adventure and fun to drive. With more space than a typical Mini, this is definitely into the crossover or subcompact SUV space. If you’re looking for more convenience and cargo capacity, but you still want the iconic Mini look at a fun driving experience the Cooper Countryman is a nice option.

Sporty handling and a variety of engine options including a peppy 301 horsepower John Cooper Works edition, as well as the 2.0L TwinPower Turbo in the Cooper S Countryman that I tested. As I toured through northwest Ohio on the cusp of winter and spring, the Countryman saw snow and crisp sunsets as well as windy roads. With a nice collection of convenience and safety features, plus a really cool tailgate option the Cooper S Countryman makes it perfect for enjoying wherever you end up on your next adventure.

The Mini Countryman starts at $28,400, and the Cooper Mini S Countryman tested is $42,250 including destination for the Iconic Trim level with the Touchscreen Navigation Package.

Driving the Mini Cooper S Countryman

You can configure the Mini Cooper Countryman with four engine options and you can optionally add all-wheel drive, which Mini calls ALL4. I rested the Cooper S Countryman with the 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4 cylinder engine with 189 horsepower and 207 lb.-ft. of torque.

If you are able to, opt for the 4 cylinder or go all-in on a John Cooper Works for a fun engaging driving experience. The Cooper S Countryman is fun to drive thanks to plenty of power under the hood, a nice seven-speed automatic transmission, and good handling.

From cruising around town to twisting country roads and out onto the highway, I found the Cooper S Countryman fun to drive. I appreciated the decent ground clearance when I needed to pull off and take a break during a stressful week and I was able to pull right up to the edge of a river and enjoy the sunset.

Opt for this engine and you’ll be powering along with plenty of pep and ready to find some adventure.

Mini Cooper Countryman Interior

The Countryman interior is spacious with room for five adults, though I would plan on four as the comfortable number of adults for longer trips. The front seats are comfortable and I appreciate the option to adjust the front edge of the seat for optimum comfort. There is a good amount of room for both front seat passengers and the cabin looks and feels nice with leather, carbon accents and soft-touch surfaces throughout. The ambient lighting and style of the interior si quirky-cool and matches the Mini vibe nicely.

In the backseat, passengers find a good amount of legroom, two USB C charging ports and vents. The headroom is also pretty good for adults. There is room for two car seats in the back.

Instead of a panoramic moonroof, there are two moonroofs in the Cooper S Countryman. One for the front seat that opens up, and a second for the backseat that lets light in and helps make the cabin feel even more open.

There’s a decent amount of cargo space in the Countryman, which is part of the appeal of this larger Mini Cooper. I packed it full of groceries and used it to wrap up a short stay with plenty of room for my luggage. It’s still a compact SUV, but you can stack luggage or gear in the back and there are small side cubbies to stash things. YOu can also store gear under the base of the back end for more room.

One of my favorite features is a pull-out bumper cover, called a Picnic Cushion. Lift up the back edge of the cargo area and you can fold out a padded seat and small cover that goes over the bumper. This is perfect for tailgating, camping, or taking in a sunset as I did. The padded sections comfortable to sit on and the cover keeps any dirt on your bumper off your pants.

Mini Cooper Countryman Tech & Safety

The Cooper Countryman includes a large circular center display area with either a 6.5-inch screen that you control with the knob or an 8.8-inch touchscreen that you can also control with the knob. The infotainment system is easy to use, though the knob controls do take a little adjusting to. The system is responsive and actions feel quick. You can use Apple CarPlay if you opt for the right trim level. This is included in the Connected Navigation Plus feature on the Iconic trim level.

With the built-in infotainment system, you can connect to your phone and use a variety of apps like Audible and Spotify, which pulls in album art and your library for easy access if you aren’t using CarPlay. There are plenty of USB C ports to plug into the car and wireless charging available to keep your phone topped off. The harman/kardon sound system is quite good at filling the cabin and the cargo area when you’re using the Picnic Cushion.

The Countryman includes forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking. My loaner came equipped with adaptive cruise control which is great on longer trips. You can also opt for Parking Assistant, which will sense if a parallel parking spot is big enough and then you can remove your hands and steer you into the parking spot. There is no blind-spot monitoring, which is something I would like to see even though overall visibility is good.