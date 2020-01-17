Android
5 2020 Phones Worth Waiting For
Thinking about upgrading your phone in 2020? There are some great options on shelves right now, but there are also some exciting devices coming out later this year.
If you’re debating making an upgrade in early 2020 you have a pretty big decision to make. You can pick from the current crop of devices, or, you can wait for companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google to announce to announce their 2020 models. It’s not an easy decision to make.
Smartphone manufacturers launched some excellent devices in 2019 and many of them are much cheaper than they were when they launched.
Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 7T, and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should definitely be on your radar.
Older models from 2018 like the Galaxy S9 and iPhone XR are also options if you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash for your next device.
As we push into 2002 we’re hearing more and more about the devices that will replace these devices. We don’t have the full picture just yet, but phones like the iPhone 12, Galaxy S20, and Pixel 4a are all rumored to launch sometime later this year.
Today we want to take you through some of the top, upcoming options for 2020 and fill you in on what you should know before you buy your next phone.
This walkthrough will take you through what we currently know about these phones and when you can expect them to land for your carrier.
We’re starting off with the phones that are heavily rumored. You obviously can expect more than five new phone to launch in 2020, but these are the devices that’ve caught our eye and the devices that should be on your radar as you search for your next smartphone.
iPhone SE 2
For years, consumers have been begging Apple to release a follow up to its popular 4-inch iPhone SE from 2016. And for several years now, we've seen rumors hint at a sequel.
Those rumors failed to pan out in 2019, but it looks like Apple is cooking up a new budget iPhone model for 2020 though it looks like the new device won't be a direct successor.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone in the first half of 2020. We don't have a set date yet, but there's a good chance it will launch in March during the company's spring window, the same window Apple used to launch the iPhone SE way back when.
Those hoping for a new 4-inch iPhone will be disappointed to learn that this iPhone SE 2/iPhone 8s/iPhone 9 (it doesn't have a name yet) will most likely come with a 4.7-inch display and a design that resembles the iPhone 8's form factor. Nevertheless, the new model should be an exciting entry for a number of reasons.
First and foremost, the price. It's likely going to provide consumers with a cheap way to get into Apple's ecosystem.
It'll also come with updated hardware (cameras, processor) which makes it a far more appealing option than outdated devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and even the iPhone SE.
It'll also come with four plus years of software which means it will continue to get updates long after support stops for Apple's other budget iPhones.
Essentially, it looks like the device will be a souped up version of the iPhone 8 which makes it a perfect choice for those that want a newer iPhone, but don't want to shell out for an iPhone XS, iPhone 11, or Apple's upcoming 2020 models.
For more on the iPhone SE 2, please take a look at our guide.
