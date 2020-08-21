13 Exciting 2021 Bronco Features

You can reserve a 2021 Bronco today for $100

After years of waiting, the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal is here and we’ve been able to dive into the most amazing Ford Bronco features, which we’re highlighting for you in this detailed roundup. We’re focusing on the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door and 4-door models. Check out our 2021 Ford Bronco off-road review ride for more on how it handles.

Ford officially announced the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport this evening with a base price starting at $29,995. You can reserve one starting tonight directly from Ford with a $100 refundable deposit. Every Bronco is equipped with four-wheel drive, removable doors and there are more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories already. There are 11 Bronco colors, seven series to choose from including one special First Edition and an optional marine grade interior that’s ready to get wet.

The 2021 Bronco interior is packed with features that we can’t wait to try out. Some of these are thanks to the human-centric design that Ford used to build the Bronco from the ground up. One of the models was perched in an off-road stance to see the usability of things on the trail, which led to one of my personal favorite features.

2021 Ford Bronco Features

Below, we dive deeper into the 2021 Bronco features that stand out to us, and that we can’t wait to try out on the road and on the trail.

Hood Trail Sights

It’s a small feature, but one that stood out as soon as we saw the 2021 Bronco. The boxy and bold design includes a raised edge on the front of both sides of the hood. Thes trail sights rise off the front corners making it easier to see where the edge of your Bronco is on a trail. This can be especially helpful for shorter drivers, but as someone who’s driven a variety of vehicles off-road, this is something that really stood out to me. They also function as tie-down points with 150-pound capacity.

G.O.A.T. Modes

Ford includes G.O.A.T. modes in the 2021 Bronco that allow you to change the driving mode to match the terrain that you are on. G.O.A.T. stands for Goes Over Any Terrain. The driver can switch between version drive modes for assistance getting over obstacles and out of tough situations. These include Normal, Eco, Slippery, Mud, Sand, Baja, and Rock Crawl.

Gear Management

There is a small gear management rail that runs along the top of the dash. This rail allows you to bring your own devices and securely connect them to the Bronco while offroading and road-tripping. Easily mount a phone or your GoPro to record and share the trip without leaving suction cup prints on your windshield and constantly switching checking to see if it’s holding. Ford even includes charging ports up near this rail so you don’t end up with a mess of wires running up to the windshield.

Removable Doors

While the Bronco is not the only off-road vehicle with removable doors, Ford is playing up the design. These frameless doors are reportedly easier to remove than those on competing models. On the four-door Bronco all four removable doors are storable in protective door bags in the back end. This allows you to leave the doors until you get to an off-road location and then you can take them with you instead of leaving them chained up at the parking lot. The mirrors are mounted on the cowl, so they stay on when the doors come off.

Sync 4 & Trail Apps

The 2021 Bronco includes Sync 4, which is the latest tech offering from Ford. It includes over the air updates, FordPass and you get a lot of cool off-road features on the Bronco. Sync 4 includes support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are great for keeping in touch as you head to your adventure. The Bronco exclusive off-road navigation feature allows you to better plan and share your off-road trips and fun. There are over 1,000 curated trail maps powered by NeoTreks’ AccuTerra Maps, Trails Offroad trail guide sand FunTreks trail guides. This lets you combine off-road trials in your overall navigation. These work on the standard 8-inch screen and the 12-inch screen.

Easy-Off Roof with a View

Both 2-door and 4-door Bronco models come with a removable roof and easy to remove rear quarter panel windows. Unlike the Wrangler, there is no bar running across the frame between the front and rear seats. This opens up the cabin even more and allows for a better view from the back seat. The roof is in three or four sections on the 2-door Bronco and four sections on the 4-door Bronco. Each section can be removed by one person, simplifying the open-air experience. On the 2-door model the first row panels store in the back, similar to how some Wrangler models handle the Freedom Tops. Modular hardtops all include removable rear quarter windows. A cloth soft top is standard on the 4-door model, but you can option with both hard and soft tops if you don’t want to choose.

Off-Road Chops

Ford packs in a ton of great off-road tech, but there are also exciting specs in our feature roundup. Important 2021 Bronco specs include;

11.6-inch ground clearance

maximum 29-degree breakover angle

37.2-degree departure angle

33.5-inch water fording

These are great on paper, and we are looking forward to testing them out on the trails. Ford plans to roll out Off-Rodeo courses that will let users experience and learn more about the Bronco’s off-road capabilities.

360 Camera View With Spotter View

Built into the infotainment system is a 360 camera view system so that you can see what is around you on the trail. This is especially handy when you are the most experienced driver or if you are off-roading alone. The off-road spotter view offers an even better way to see what is happening around you. These views are very handy if you are on a technical trail, but also reassuring for novice off-roaders.

Steel Shields and Bash Plates

Each Bronco includes steel shields to protect important under-body hardware. On higher-end models, you’ll find a front bash plate and shields for the engine, transmission, transfer case, and fuel tank. The optional side rock rails are strong enough to handle the weight of the Bronco on each side. These can all provide additional peace of mind when you hear a scrape or a bang while off-roading and increase the chances that you’ll be driving home after a tough outing.

Trail Tech

The Bronco’s Trail Toolbox offers handy tech fro off-roading that simplifies some of the common activities so that you have more confidence and control.

Trail Control – cruise-control at low speeds for off-roading.

Trail Turn Assist – tightens off-road turning radius with torque vectoring.

Trail One-Pedal Drive – use one pedal to control acceleration and braking for more precise control while rock crawling.

We’ve tested the Trail Control on the Ranger and it was very handy for clearing obstacles at a steady pace. We’ve enjoyed one-pedal driving on electric vehicles and can’t wait to test it out off-road on a Bronco.

Washable Floor with Drains

It’s easy to get wet and dirty when you’re having fun in the wilderness and the Bronco is ready for it. Select Bronco models include a rubberized floor with integrated drains so that you can wash out the dirt and adventure when you are done. You can also option marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. You’ll also find wipeable surfaces and rubber switches, big grab handles, and easy clean options throughout the Bronco.

Ford Co-Pilot360 Available

The 2021 Bronco comes with Ford Co-Pilot360, which brings driver-assist features to your vehicle. While off-road prowess is great, these features help on the way to and from each adventure. While we don’t have the exact features on the Bronco, this typically includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, brake assist, automatic high beams, and other options. We do know that the Bronco includes AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control and Trailer Sway Control standard.

Accessory and Customization Ready

The 2021 Bronco arrives with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories that can add capability and style to the vehicle. This is likely just the start as third-party supplies will no-doubt fill in with additional features and options once they go hands-on with the new Bronco. Ford told us that you can take the Bronco down to almost the frame with a wrench and an hour, so expect to see a lot of cool accessories soon.