2021 MacBook Pro Release: 9 Reasons to Wait & 2 Reasons Not To

Should you wait for the 2021 MacBook Pro? That depends on if you can wait until November 2021, which is when Apple is expected to release new MacBook Pro models. The new 2021 MacBook Pro models will be complete redesigns, offering improved performance and solve problems Mac users have complained about for years.

Apple released its latest 13″ MacBook Pro alongside the new MacBook Air on November 10, 2020. They are the first MacBooks to feature Apple’s new M1 processor, but Apple didn’t refresh the 16″ MacBook Pro. That means if you need a 16″ MacBook Pro right away you’ll be stuck with an Intel processor and other components that Apple is phasing out in favor of its new ARM processors.

While the 2020 MacBook Pro is more than enough computer for most people, some power users were left disappointed because it didn’t seem to really be a ‘pro’ machine. It is very similar to the 2020 MacBook Air in terms of performance and many are annoyed that it only has two ThunderBolt ports.

The new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models will be worth waiting for if the rumors are accurate. With the exception of the new M1 processor, MacBook Pro designs have been pretty static since 2016.

There are three times of the year Apple could release 2021 MacBook Pro models. The first is in March 2021, when Apple is expected to release new iPad Pro models. However, the best we can hope for that soon would be a slightly updated 13″ MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports and more ‘pro’ specs to help differentiate it from the MacBook Air.

Apple could possibly release minor MacBook Pro updates in June 2021. That’s when it holds its annual WWDC conference, which caters to developers and Apple’s more technical fans.

Realistically, we don’t expect new MacBook Pro models until October or November of 2021. Apple’s current 13″ MacBook Pro is a stop-gap measure between introducing its own processors last year and completely refreshing its MacBook Pro lineup in 2021.

It wouldn’t make much sense for Apple to introduce any new 13″ MacBook Pro models before fall 2021 since it is going to introduce the 14″ model so soon.

Next MacBook Pro Will Have Bigger, Better Displays

If you’re willing to wait a few months for the next MacBook Pro, you’ll benefit from an improved display. The rumored 14″ display is slightly bigger than the current 13″ MacBook Pro’s display. That may not sound like a lot, but it will definitely be noticeable.

The next 16″ MacBook Pro’s display will be the same size, but it too will be brighter and have better specs.

New MacBook Pro Will Have More Storage Options

The new MacBook Pro models should offer storage options for pro designers, photographers, and others who aren’t satisfied with current options. The 2020 13″ MacBook Pro comes with as little as 256GB and can be configured with up to 2TB.

The new 2021 MacBook Pro models will likely offer more storage options more in line with the current 16″ MacBook Pro options. While Apple charges steep premiums for bigger SSDs, many professionals simply can’t work efficiently with anything smaller than a 4TB or 8TB drives.

We hope the new 14″ MacBook Pro release has the same storage options as well.

MagSafe Charging Coming Back to New MacBook Pro

Apple foolishly ditched MagSafe, a magnetic charging connector, when it moved to USB-C chargers back in 2016. As you can see in the above photo, MagSafe isn’t anything new and from the same era as other old Apple chargers.

MagSafe chargers automatically disconnected when clumsy owners tripped over wires or yanked their MacBook Pros off their desks without disconnecting the power cord.

A lot of longtime MacBook Pro owners rightfully miss MagSafe and it appears that Apple’ has decided to bring MagSafe back with the 2021 MacBook Pros.

MagSafe alone may now entice you to wait for the 2021 MacBook Pro release, but it will make life a little easier.

New MacBook Pro Will Have More Ports

MacBook Pros used to come with an array of ports that satisfied most users. But since 2016, MacBook Pros have been limited to two or four USB-C ports. That’s left many MacBook Pro users managing collections of dongles or plugging in unsightly hubs like the one pictured above.

Rumors about the new MacBook Pro models are pointing to a move back to more ports, including an SD card reader. This will be a welcome improvement for photographers and videographers that need to import several GB of data at a time.

New 16″ MacBook Pro Will Have Much Better Battery Life

Apple claims the current 16″ MacBook Pro can run for up to 11 hours before you need to charge it. That may sound like more than enough, but a lot of MacBook Pro users need to charge their machines more often than they would like.

The new 16″ MacBook Pro models battery life should come close to matching the 2020 13″ MacBook Pro’s battery performance. Apple advertises the M1-powered 13″ MacBook Pro’s battery as long as 17 hours on a single charge while web browsing.

The new 16″ MacBook Pro will use more power for its bigger display, but it will also have a much larger battery than the current 13″ MacBook Pro to offset it.

New MacBook Pro Release Will Bring More Powerful Processers

The Next MacBook Pro Will Be More Powerful

Apple’s M1 processor is powerful, especially considering how energy efficient it is. But it’s only the first processor Apple’s using to replace Intel processors across the MacBook line.

Apple’s power users can always use more power and Apple will be happy to charge a premium for an M2 processor (or whatever Apple chooses to name it). The more powerful processor will likely be standard in the 16″ MacBook Pro and optional in the 14″ MacBook Pro.

Wait for the New MacBook Pro Release for the Long Term

If you are like most people, you’re probably planning to use your MacBook Pro for several years to justify the expense. The problem with buying MacBook Pro models within the next few months instead of waiting for the new models is that you may need to buy a replacement sooner than you expect.

Apple’s move to ARM processors is a huge shift. Sooner or later every Intel-based MacBook Pro is going to be obsolete as Apple and third-party developers are turning their attention to the M1 and whatever other processors Apple introduces.

Apple isn’t going to stop supporting Intel-based computers in the near future, but buying a new MacBook Pro ensures that your computer will receive MacOS and other software updates for years to come.

Unless you absolutely must have a new 16 ” MacBook Pro for school or work right away, you should really wait for the new 16″ MacBook Pro.

Next MacBook Pro May Have 5G

Those who work while on the go may want to wait for the next MacBook Pro as there’s a chance Apple may offer a 5G option. A 5G connection would simplify things for users that spend too much time hunting for WiFi networks and those with security concerns.

Everything from the Apple Watch to the iPad Pro can connect to mobile networks, leaving MacBooks as the only portable Apple devices without a mobile data option.

A 5G connection on the new MacBook Pro would allow it to connect to the Internet as soon as you log in rather than searching for a WiFi network or connecting to your iPhone’s hotspot.

MacBooks can use a lot more bandwidth than iPhones or iPads, but 5G networks are much faster than 4G networks and should be able to handle the job.

Don’t Wait for New MacBook Pro Deals

The next MacBook Pro models will be in high demand and you may have to wait weeks or months after the release date to buy one. Apple and its retail partners will have little reason to discount the new MacBook Pros for a long time.

The 2020 MacBook Pro may be discounted as Apple sells off its inventory after it releases the new models.

Don’t Wait for New MacBook Pros if the 13″ 2020 Model is Perfect for You

A lot of the improvements outlined above will tempt power users to wait for the MacBook Pro. But don’t wait if all of the new MacBook Pro’s features make you shrug.

If you’re like most people, you probably spend most of your computing time working on documents and browsing the Web. The 2020 13″ MacBook Pro is more than capable of handling the most common tasks and it is a breakthrough in many ways.

If you can wait for the next MacBook Pro release date, you will simply have more options.