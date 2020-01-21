4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 13.3 & 6 Reasons You Should

The iPadOS 13.3 update is a milestone release and it could have a huge impact on your tablet’s performance. While some of you should install the firmware right now, some iPad users might be better off staying put on older versions of iPadOS 13 for the time being.

The iPadOS 13.3 update is Apple’s third milestone release for iPadOS 13 and it’s compatible with all iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models capable of running iPadOS 13.

Unlike the previous version of iPadOS 13, the iPadOS 13.3 update comes a mix of changes including new features. It’s a sizable update and it requires a fairly large download. It’s around 300MB+ for iPad users moving up from iPadOS 13.2.3.

The iPadOS 13.3 update will be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iPadOS. That’s because the features and enhancements from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

Those of you dealing with issues on previous versions of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12 could see a huge turnaround after installing the iPadOS 13.3 update.

Of course, there’s also a chance you run into bugs or performance issues. We’re seeing complaints about the firmware as we push away from its release.

Apple’s next batch of bug fixes could be several weeks away so those of you on the fence, particularly those on older software, need to approach iPadOS 13.3 with extreme caution.

If you’re currently thinking about making a move to iPadOS 13.3, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iPadOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1, or iOS 12 for a little while longer.