3 Reasons to Pre-Order Call of Duty Vanguard & 5 Reasons to Wait

The Call of Duty: Vanguard release date is confirmed for early November and pre-orders are live right now. There are some great reasons to buy the game before its release date, but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

Activision’s revealed the latest installment in the long-running Call of Duty series and the latest, Vanguard, takes players back to the battlegrounds of World War 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently slated to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC on November 5th. If you want to try the game before that you’ll be able to join the game’s open beta when it arrives sometime before that street date.

There are three versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game. There’s a Cross-Gen Bundle which includes the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S versions and some additional content and then there’s the Ultimate Edition which is aimed at those who plan to spend quite a bit of time with the game.

With the first trailer live and the game’s release date confirmed, a lot of people might thinking about a Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-order. There are some bonuses that come with a pre-order so it’s certainly worth a look.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. Our guide will take you through the best reasons to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks. Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to pickup a copy.