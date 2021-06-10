Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order Elden Ring & 4 Reasons to Wait
FromSoftware has finally confirmed the Elden Ring release date which means console and Windows PC players are thinking about putting in a pre-order. While there are some great reasons to buy Elden Ring now, there are some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
The wait is over. After two years of mostly silence, FromSoftware has peeled back the onion and showcased its next game. And boy does it look good.
Elden Ring is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game’s current release date is January 21st, 2022 though there’s always a chance it gets pushed back.
The game supports Smart Delivery on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles as well as a Free Upgrade to the PS5 version for players who purchase the PS4 version of the game.
As of right now there’s only one version of Elden Ring up for pre-order, but there’s always a chance we see some bundles emerge as we get closer to the game’s release date next year.
Now we’ve got a gameplay trailer, screenshots, and more information about gameplay, you might be thinking about buying a copy of the game right now.
If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Elden Ring right now as well as the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.
Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy your copy.
Pre-Order If You Love Soulsborne Games
If you absolutely adore Soulsborne games, pre-ordering Elden Ring is probably a no-brainer.
If you had a great time with Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and/or Sekiro, this game will be right up your alley.
From the trailer and information that we have, it looks like Elden Ring pulls in elements from all of FromSoftware's previous titles.
The game features "a vast and seamless landscape with natural weather and time-of-day progression" which you'll be able to traverse on foot or horseback. You can do it alone or with friends.
The developer says Elden Ring's world is filled with "grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title."
Like previous games, there will be action-RPG elements as well. FromSoftware says "role-playing and customization options allow players to define their own unique playstyle."
And then there's the lore. Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, have teamed up to create the game's characters and stories.
Elden Ring is the next evolution of Souls games so if that's something you're interested in, you might want to put in a pre-order and start counting down the days until January.
