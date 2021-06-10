3 Reasons to Pre-Order Elden Ring & 4 Reasons to Wait

FromSoftware has finally confirmed the Elden Ring release date which means console and Windows PC players are thinking about putting in a pre-order. While there are some great reasons to buy Elden Ring now, there are some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

The wait is over. After two years of mostly silence, FromSoftware has peeled back the onion and showcased its next game. And boy does it look good.

Elden Ring is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game’s current release date is January 21st, 2022 though there’s always a chance it gets pushed back.

The game supports Smart Delivery on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles as well as a Free Upgrade to the PS5 version for players who purchase the PS4 version of the game.

As of right now there’s only one version of Elden Ring up for pre-order, but there’s always a chance we see some bundles emerge as we get closer to the game’s release date next year.

Now we’ve got a gameplay trailer, screenshots, and more information about gameplay, you might be thinking about buying a copy of the game right now.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Elden Ring right now as well as the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy your copy.