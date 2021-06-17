3 Reasons to Pre-Order Madden 22 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The Madden 22 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for all platforms. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order Madden 22, there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

EA’s finally confirmed the long-awaited 2022 entry into the Madden series. Madden 22 is official and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, and Windows PC in August.

The official Madden 22 release date is August 20th for all platforms, but if you want to play the game earlier, you can join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.

There are three versions of Madden 22. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game. There’s a MVP Edition which includes some additional content and then there’s the Legacy Edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series.

Now that the trailer is out and the Madden 22 release date confirmed, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game ahead of its arrival in August.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Madden 22 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.