3 Reasons to Pre-Order the OnePlus 8 & 6 Reasons to Wait

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are official and the two flagships are slated to hit shelves later on this month. And while some of you might be convinced to pre-order a new OnePlus 8, others might want to sit back and wait.

After months of rumor and speculation, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are here and the two devices look like solid competition for the iPhone 11 series, Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

OnePlus 8 rumors were pretty accurate and the two devices come with an assortment of upgrades that will entice those looking for a true flagship device in 2020.

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.5.5-inch FHD+ 90 Hz Fluid Display, a 4,300 mAh battery, and a new triple camera setup which includes a high resolution 48MP main camera and an Ultra-Wide Angle 16MP sensor.

The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch 120 Hz Fluid Display, a 4510 mAh battery, and a quad camera setup with a 48MP main camera, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP Ultra Wide Angle lens.

While the OnePlus 8 starts at $699.99, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a bit more expensive. The higher-end model starts at $899.99 which makes it a sizable investment.

The devices are slated to hit shelves in a few days, but you don’t have to wait to buy one. OnePlus, carriers, and various retailers have fired up pre-orders giving interested parties a chance to reserve a particular model ahead of time.

There are some benefits to pre-ordering a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro. You can save a bunch of cash via a trade-in and you also get some freebies if you pre-order.

Of course, there are also some reasons to hold out for a few more days or skip the pre-order process completely.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro and the best reasons to put plans on hold.