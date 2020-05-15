3 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iPad & 4 Reasons Not To

Multiple sources claim that Apple is working on a new budget iPad for release in 2020. With a release reportedly in the cards for the second half of the year, some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple’s rumored 2020 iPad.

If you are currently on the hunt for a new tablet, you’ve got a lot of options to sift through.

Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro models were well received and the new flagships come with an assortment of enticing upgrades including a new rear camera and a new processor.

The company’s 2018 iPad Pros are still holding up well and they’re also much cheaper than they once were. We’ve seen a bunch of deals in 2020. The same goes for Apple’s iPad mini 5, 2019 iPad Air, and the budget 10.2-inch iPad from 2019.

Some of you might also want to look at alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab A 10.5, Microsoft Surface Go, and Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Apple and its competitors are also planning to launch new tablets in 2020 and 2021. We’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and we’ve also been hearing a lot about the new iPads Apple’s got in development.

According to multiple sources, Apple is currently working on a new high-end iPad Pro, a new iPad mini, a new iPad Air, and new budget iPad models.

One budget model might arrive in 2021 with a mini-LED display and one is supposedly coming sometime later this year. We’re focused on the latter in this guide.

2020 iPad Rumors

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, also known as iPad, is the company’s budget option and it has a lot of appeal if you want a large display, but don’t want to shell out for an iPad Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who has shared lots of accurate information about unreleased Apple products in the past, claims that Apple will release a follow-up to the 10.2-inch iPad this fall.

Another source, who has leaked accurate information in the past, backs up this assertion. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, another reliable source for information, says the company is working on “refreshed budget iPads” but he doesn’t call the devices out by name.

With these rumors picking up steam, those of you in the market for a new tablet are in a tough spot. There are some great reasons to hang around and wait and there are also some great reasons to think about picking something up today or tomorrow.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored 2020 iPad and the best reasons to go with something else.

Wait for Better Performance > 1 / 7 The current 10.2-inch iPad was announced, and released, back in September with a variety of changes including a larger display and support for newer accessories. That said, Apple didn't make a change to the device's processor. Like the sixth-gen iPad before it, the device arrived with an A10 Fusion chip, the same chip that powers the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Fortunately, it looks like Apple will be beefing up the device's processing power in 2020 with a much newer chip. According to an anonymous Twitter account that's leaked accurate details in the past, the new 2020 iPad will feature Apple's A12 processor. This is the same chip that powers the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, the 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. The newer processor should help in key areas like battery life, overall speed, gaming, and multitasking. > 1 / 7

