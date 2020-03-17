3 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad. With a release apparently in the cards for 2020 or 2021, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for the release and the best reasons to set your sights on another iPad or tablet.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, be it an iPad or something else, you’ve got a lot of options.

Apple’s iPad Pro models from 2018 are still great and they’re all much cheaper than they once were. The same goes for Apple’s 2019 iPad Air, iPad mini 5, and 10.2-inch iPad from 2019.

If you aren’t married to the iPad, you might want to look at alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab A 10.5, Microsoft Surface Go, or Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Apple and its rivals are also planning to launch new tablets in 2020 and 2021 and we’re hearing about those plans as we push deeper into the year.

New iPad Pro models are in the works and there’s a chance the company gets them out in March. The 2020 iPad Pros will come with some significant upgrades including an overhauled camera system and better performance.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source for information about unannounced Apple products, the company is working on two other iPad models. One is an iPad mini 6, a new 7.9-inch iPad that’s expected in 2020 or 2021, and a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad.

2021 iPad Rumors

The 10.2-inch iPad, also known as simply iPad, is Apple’s budget option and it has a lot of appeal if you want a big screen, but don’t want to break the bank on an iPad Pro.

We haven’t heard a ton about the 2021 iPad, but Kuo believes it’s in development. Kuo hasn’t provided a clear timeline regarding its launch, but it looks like it will arrive sometime next year.

With new iPads on the way, those of you in the market for a new tablet are in a tough position. There are some great reasons to wait, but there are also some great reasons to buy something right now or at some point in the near future.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the 2021 10.2-inch iPad and the best reasons to go with another device.