5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Note 11 & 5 Reasons Not To

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series looks great, the Galaxy S10 is getting cheaper, and so is the Galaxy Note 10. These are great options, but some of you might want to hold onto your current phone and wait for the Galaxy Note 11, also known as the Galaxy Note 20.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you might have your eyes on Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10 5G. They represent some of devices on the market and for many people, they’ll be worth the investment.

If you aren’t married to Android, make sure you check out Apple’s iPhone 11 line. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are some of the best Galaxy S20/Galaxy S10/Galaxy Note 10 alternatives. You’ll also want to consider other Android devices like the OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

There are also some interesting devices on tap for 2020. The current list includes the Apple’s 2020 iPhones which reportedly include a budget iPhone SE 2 and the OnePlus 8 line.

There’s also a chance Samsung releases an updated version of the Galaxy Note.

Galaxy Note 11 Rumors

We’re only a few weeks into the new year so it should come as no surprise to learn that we know very little about the company’s plans for the Note series in 2020.

According to Samsung-centric blog SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 11/Galaxy Note 20 is in development. One of the models will reportedly come with SM-N981 as its model number.

The site claims at least one of the Galaxy Note 11 models will come with 128GB of internal storage which means it will likely have a microSD card slot for expanded storage.

Ice Universe, a notorious leaker, claims the Galaxy Note 11/Galaxy Note 20, is codenamed “Project C” internally. So, at this point, it looks like a new Galaxy Note is on the way.

If Samsung decides to go with a two-pronged launch in 2020 (Galaxy S, Galaxy Note), you can expect the company to make upgrades to the foundation left behind by the Note 10. You can also expect the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 11 to share some things in common.

We haven’t heard much about the Galaxy Note 11, but we know a lot about the Galaxy S20 series. Armed with this information, we can start to make some assumptions about the Galaxy Note 11.

The Galaxy Note 11 release date (if there is one) is several months and many of you won’t want to delay an upgrade until the summer.

That said, the Galaxy Note 11 should be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone sometime in 2020, even if it’s just to rule out waiting for its launch.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Galaxy Note 11 and the best reasons to go with another device today, tomorrow, or sometime in the weeks ahead.