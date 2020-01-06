4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 & 9 Reasons You Should

Samsung’s Android 10 update could have a big impact on your Galaxy Note 10’s performance. While some of you might want to install the software soon after it arrives, other Galaxy Note 10 users might want to hang around on Android Pie for a little while longer.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta is over and the stable version of the update is rolling out to users right now. The software is available for Android 10 beta participants and it’s also available for Note 10 users moving up from Android Pie.

The Galaxy Note 10 Android 10/One UI 2.0 update is currently rolling out in several regions including Europe and the United States. Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all pushed the upgrade out to their users. We expect AT&T to follow suit in the near future.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

If you’ve haven’t been following along, note that the official Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 release brings a long list of changes to the flagship devices.

One of the more prominent changes is Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 which brings a number of tweaks to the Galaxy Note 10’s user interface.

Other notable features on board Android 10/One UI 2.0 include improvements to Dark Mode (formally known as Night Mode), smoother animations, full screen gestures, improvements to one-handed mode, new features for Device Care, camera improvements, and much more.

The Android 10 update could have a tremendous impact on your Note 10’s overall performance. Some of you might see a boost, but others might run into bugs and performance issues.

As we push away from the release, Galaxy Note 10 users are reporting Android 10-related problems and the list includes common issues like battery drain, connectivity issues, installation problems, and a variety of bugs. This is something to keep in mind before you tap download.

There are plenty of reasons to install Android 10 right when it arrives for your Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+. That said, there are some reasons (the potential for problems is just on example) why you might want hang back and wait.

If you’re on the fence about what to do, this guide will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, install Android 10 on your Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+.

We’ll continue to add to the list as we discover useful features and as Samsung adds new functions to Android 10 and the One UI over the course of 2020.