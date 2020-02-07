4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 & 10 Reasons You Should

Samsung’s Android 10 update brings a ton of new features and it could have a tremendous impact on your Galaxy Note 9’s performance. And while most of you should install it right now, others might be better off waiting a little longer before moving over from Android Pie.

Earlier this year, Samsung pulled the Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update out of beta testing. The roll out is picking up steam as we push into February and it’s pushing out to devices around the globe.

In the United States, the update’s landed for several models including AT&T’s Galaxy Note 9. We expect additional updates to land in the near future as U.S. carriers finish up their internal testing.

As expected, the Galaxy Note 9’s version of Android 10 is loaded up with changes including user interface tweaks, improvements to Dark Mode, upgrades to the camera app, smoother animations, and a better version of Device Care.

The Android 10 update could also have a big impact on your Galaxy Note 9’s performance. While some of you might see a huge boost, others might run into trouble.

As we’ve pushed away from the update’s release we’ve seen a number of complaints about bugs and performance issues. Some of these are brand new, others have carried over from Android Pie and the Android 10 beta. The list of issues will grow as more Galaxy Note 9 users download Android 10.

So while there are some great reasons to install Android 10 soon after it arrives, there are also some great reasons to hold off. These problems are just one of the reasons why you might want to take a raincheck.

If you’re currently straddling the fence, we’re here to help. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to move to Android 10 and the best reasons to wait.

We’ll continue to add to the list as we discover useful features and as Samsung adds new features over the next year.