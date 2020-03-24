Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 12.4.6 & 9 Reasons You Should
The latest version of iOS 12 could have a significant impact on your device’s performance. And while some of you should install the iOS 12.4.6 update right now, others might benefit from waiting a few more hours, days, or longer, before making the move.
iOS 12.4.6 is now available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch and the upgrade comes with a short list of changes for your iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, or sixth-gen iPod touch.
The iOS 12.4.6 update is a maintenance upgrade and requires a very small download. Those of you moving up from iOS 12.4.5 will see the smallest download size.
If you’re moving from an older version of iOS 12, you’ll likely see a larger download size because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of the upgrade.
Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 12.0, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.4, or iOS 12.4.5 could see a big turnaround after installing iOS 12.4.6.
That said, while some users might see a boost, others might run into bugs and performance issues. iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch owners are reporting various problems with the most up-to-date version of iOS 12.
If you do run into issues on iOS 12.4.6, note that you can downgrade back to iOS 12.4.5 or iOS 12.4.4. Apple will close up the downgrade path soon so you’ll need to move quick if you want to get your phone or tablet off iOS 12.4.6.
The company isn’t signing on iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.1, or any older versions of iOS 12. So if you’re having a good experience on your current version of iOS 12, proceed to iOS 12.4.6 with extreme caution. Once you move, there’s no going back.
While there are plenty of reasons to install iOS 12.4.6 on your device today, there are also some reasons why you might want to hold back and wait.
If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 12.4.6, allow us to walk you through each one of these reasons right now.
Install iOS 12.4.6 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.4.6.
Apple says the iOS 12.4.6 update includes security patches though the company hasn't outlined them in detail. If you value your device's security, you'll probably want to download the update right now.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.5, you get its security updates (which are also unpublished) with your upgrade to iOS 12.4.6.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.6 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.4.6 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.4.6 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.4.6 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.4.6.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.4.6 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.4.6. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.4.6 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.4.6. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.4.6 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.4.6 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.4.6 today.
31 Comments
Leave a Reply
Featured
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.4 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.4 update is a milestone release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some...
37 Free Trials You Can Sign Up for During Isolation
Here are all the free trials you can sign up for during isolation or lockdown. From free streaming services to...
Yashaswi
10/27/2018 at 3:06 am
iOS 12.0.1 is draining the battery of my phone. My phone is also heating you
Matthew
11/06/2018 at 8:24 am
iOS 12.1 has a SERIOUS security flaw, enabling stealing your contacts via a mere phone call!!! DO NOT UPGRADE!!!
Melinda
12/04/2018 at 11:27 pm
Fix the Facebook photo orientation please. Landscape photos keep going in portrait mode when using iPad in landscape mode. I am using iPad Pro First generation. 12.9 inch. 128 Gig if that helps.
Melinda
12/04/2018 at 11:44 pm
⬆️ ⬆️ ⬆️ ⬆️ ⬆️
Using iOS 12.1. Did not have this issue with iOS 12.0.1.
dharmesh pandey
01/01/2019 at 11:47 pm
iphone 12.1 is very bad update for me because my APN setting is not seen on my mobile so plz guide me guys
Applw
05/04/2019 at 5:36 pm
Ggvnn
Haji muazjaba
08/04/2019 at 12:51 pm
iPhone 4s
Diana
02/06/2019 at 10:09 am
Hi!
I have an iPhone SE..and now I have the iOS 12.1
I am really scared to download this new update 12.1.3, because I’m afraid my phone is gonna crash, get really slow, or something else that makes it worse.
I think I’ll just wait a little bit more., What do you think?
It does seem like my battery goes down very quickly..and my phone is not that old (I bought it in the fall of 2017..
Apart from the battery (and that it dies in the cold.. which it actually always have), it works fine.
But I miss being able to take Live Photo’s on Facetime!! I have nieces and nephews in other countries, so I really want that back. Is that feature on this new update?
Hope I’ll get some feedback from you guys!☺️ Is it best to just wait with this update?
– Diana
BABYGIRL
02/24/2019 at 9:13 am
I haven’t updated my ios in a REALLY long time. I’m on 12.1 and I always read about problems that new ios brings and I’m so happy I haven’t updated. I don’t have any problems with connecting to wifi or cellular data and I can still make calls. So it’s up to you if you roll the dice and update. I personally choose not to.
BABYGIRL
02/24/2019 at 9:15 am
Also that new feature screen time could be why your battery drains so fast. Try turning it off.
kezo
03/21/2019 at 6:11 pm
this article is bullshit
Billy Dee
03/26/2019 at 1:10 pm
Do you guys every provide content without dividing it into multiple pages and 1-2 paragraphs per page? I bet you’d get more quality visitors if you’d actually provide an article on one to two pages. As soon as i see the page 1 of 13 count, I just go elsewhere…
Steve McGee
05/21/2019 at 9:00 am
This is the most important feedback for this website. It’s such a ridiculous effort to get ANY information out of this stupid site. All redundant paragraphs. Click after click for vague, meaningless, not committed information. Why ever bother?
BobbyZ
09/13/2019 at 2:07 pm
My thoughts exactly. Article sounds like it was written by an adolescent AI Chinese programmer. Specificilly designed for SEO, told me everything except what I wanted to know.
Steve Jobs Sagan
05/24/2019 at 11:32 am
Agree with you 100%! The slideshow display should be optional, not the default. Plus, if to be the default, then there should be a single page option.
I’m not going to waste my time clicking through *15* pages!
They should have provided a nice table listing the 4 cons and 11 pros!
Barbara Tebben
08/16/2019 at 5:09 am
i agree. I don’t otimor knowledge to understand an update that is saying tthe same thing over and over. Between that and the pages of advertising I am having difficulty keeping track of what ever new information there is. I also just don’t have the skills to understand what most of the updates.
If my phone says it will automatically update that is fine. I don’t know what it means or expect me to sit and study and some users expect no futher need to do anything related to update the phone changes and ignore them because they don’t know how to do it. Just expect everything to work.
EJR
06/09/2019 at 7:37 pm
Rarely do I have to read so many words and get so little useful information. What a WASTE!
Dave
06/28/2019 at 11:44 am
It’s because the owner of the site signed up for the crappy Google Ads with the hope 1000’s of morons will actually click on a dumb ad.
Whenever I see a site with Google Ada on it I know it’s crap!
Dump the ads and get credibility with readers. Content is king and flooding a site with crap ads that net you pennies is foolish.
Raju
03/27/2019 at 11:53 pm
I am on 10.3.3
Should i instal 12.2 or not? please advice.
Thanks,
bhuvnesh pratap singh.
04/01/2019 at 10:01 pm
iOS 12.1.2
how to get rid of system storage of 19GB+ while iPhone 7 phone memory of 32GB is majorly divided into the following factors: photos 5848 — 7.66GB
System : 19.19GB
pls, share if any solution anybody has.
Ninja Games
04/27/2019 at 7:25 am
After installing IOS 12.2 onto my iphone x i see a massive improvement, however, when installed onto my iphone 6s the improvement was not noticeable at all
Jimmy T
05/03/2019 at 4:58 am
Big Issue with 12.2, WI-Fi keeps dropping out and wont reconnect. This is to a network that its been connected to for years. This is on both an 8+ and a pad. Was fine on 12.1. Also when trying the ‘fix’ it refuses to accept the password, nothing apart from IOS121.2 has changed for over 5 years. Come on Apple, this is costing me money on data useage.
anonymous
05/31/2019 at 11:52 pm
iOS 12.3.1 broken safari privacy severely. Safari kidnap me to app store app whenever I click app advertisement link, without any popup alert, without asking, without granting. Till iOS 12.3 I was protected from app advertisement link kidnap by popup alert. and I was able to cancel redirection by just clicking cancel button. It is not possible anymore. I am thinking that this issue may not a bug. If apple made this change intentionally, I will leave iOS world and go into android9+ world. At least, Android is not barring me running code for “VPN based DNS blocking”. This is critical to prevent fingerprinting in any mobile OS. iOS environment is no more a specially good for anti fingerprinting. Zeroing advertisement ID is rather a joke. iOS has been being made for just their money not a privacy. Try to think why Apple is exclusively possessing webviewer (webkit) in the html5 generation. for your privacy? No way!
Jessie
06/17/2019 at 4:27 am
I am completely confused by apple passwords user names iTunes ring different etc. I am 98 Years. Old so most of the wording means nothing to me. I always get the Pe not correct. Is there anyway I can get allgoing.i I am using an iPad 166 GB
Dianne
08/09/2019 at 11:46 pm
If I see “if you skipped …..” one more time . I thought all my updates were current, guess not ♀️. Certainly did not deliberately omit them! This article is crap, don’t have time or the brain power to decipher what I SKIPPED, which is a poor selection of words!!! I’m just letting the upgrade download when it downloads and be done with it!!! Agree with the poster who said pro/con list is all we need, not this diatribe of bs!!!
Marc Jeffery
08/17/2019 at 1:18 am
Not being funny but this article is fairly useless. It lists all the changes IF you haven’t updated through the various versions of iOS12, which most people have so there’s little point reading it. Rather than having 15 pages of un-needed information, maybe try having 1 page of needed information otherwise it’s a waste of most people’s time. Just sayin’.
Arthur Schueneman
08/23/2019 at 6:07 pm
Pretty poor exposition of changes in 12.4. There is more that is important to this user than just security. Apple has a long history of trashing good apps and features when they can make more money by doing so. Just look at what they have done to the music apps over the years. Consumers ofApple products are being treated like sheep when we are not told about changes we might not want, and I think it is the responsibility of any so-called “reviewer “ to provide us with that level of information or get out of the business of writing reviews.
Lê Văn Thanh
08/30/2019 at 7:18 am
You are going to lose videos app after you upgrade 12.4.1 iOS version. So you will lost all your video files also.
Debra
09/18/2019 at 1:43 am
Really? That’s crazy
Andrew Hosking
09/16/2019 at 4:39 am
My I phone 7 is performing very poorly. Usually just for general browsing, despite having a strong wi fi connection and / or 4G. “the Circle Of Death” prevails like I’ve never experienced on anything before, really painful experience.
My near 6 year old I pad air with a chip a good 4 generations behind the phone slaughters my phone for performance. I’ve had enough of it now, and after 10 years of I phones I’m going Android next.
bullet force
09/27/2019 at 12:44 am
Strong and unique passwords are suggested automatically when creating an account or changing a password in most apps and in Safari.