4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14 Beta & 10 Reasons You Should

While some people might want to install the iOS 14 beta on the iPhone right now, others are better off waiting or avoiding the beta altogether.

As expected, Apple’s confirmed iOS 14 which will serve as the iPhone’s next operating system.

The company used its WWDC 2020 keynote to outline many of the features coming to the iPhone this fall. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the fall to try them out.

Apple’s released an iOS 14 beta and it’s out for developers right now. Those who don’t want to pay for a developer account will have to wait for the public iOS 14 beta.

Apple will push the iOS 14 beta into its Beta Software Program later this year. The Beta Software Program is free and requires a compatible device and a working Apple ID.

There are plenty of reasons to consider trying out iOS 14 right now. The beta includes a number of changes including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, new Memoji, and many other features.

While it’s exciting to try out new features ahead of their official release, there are also some great reasons to avoid the iOS 14 beta. At least for now.

Pre-release software is typically plagued with issues and iOS 14 beta is no different. Beta testers are reporting a variety of issues with the software.

If you run into bugs or performance problems, you can jump back down to iOS 13. However, you can only downgrade to iOS 13.5.1. There’s no going back to anything older than that which means moving to iOS 14 beta is a pretty big decision for those running iOS 13.5 or an older version of iOS.

Apple will improve iOS 14 over time and a lot of you will want to wait for the additional polish that will come with the second or third iOS 14 beta. Many others will just want to stay put on stable iOS 13 software.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the iOS 14 beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.

We’ll continue to update this with new features, fixes, enhancements, and problems as we find them.