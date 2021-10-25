Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s iOS 15.1 update could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install the new software right now, others are better off waiting a few hours or perhaps even a few more days before moving up from iOS 14 or older iOS 15 software.
The company’s released its new iOS 15.1 upgrade for iPhone and it’s available to download right now if you own an iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or one of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models.
The newest version of iOS 15 is chock full of changes including new features, essential bug fixes, and security patches to help protect your phone.
The iOS 15.1 update requires a sizable download. It’s around 1+GB for iPhone owners moving their device up from iOS 15.0.2. It might be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 15.1.
Those of you dealing with issues on older versions of iOS could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 15.1. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That being said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.
If you do run into an issue, you can try downgrading though you can only downgrade back to iOS 15.0.2. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS.
This means those of you having a great experience on iOS 15.0.1 and older need to approach the iOS 15.1 update with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 15.1, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on your current version of iOS for a little bit longer.
Install iOS 15.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 15.1 update right away.
iOS 15.1 has important security patches on board and they'll help protect your phone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address and the company's added a new App Privacy report that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
Janis Thompson
09/21/2021 at 10:31 am
Thx for this! I think I’ll stay with 14.8 for the foreseeable, eh. More and more storage on my poor old 6s is being used by all these ‘great’ upgrades. You’d think they want me to buy a new phone. Lol❤️❤️
Al Mahoney
09/21/2021 at 10:40 am
WiFi didn’t work outside for my wife and me.
nevergonnahappen
09/22/2021 at 5:46 am
it works well on my 8
Shaihaan
09/29/2021 at 3:41 pm
Is it okay for iPhone 7