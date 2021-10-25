4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.1 & 11 Reasons You Should

Apple’s iOS 15.1 update could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install the new software right now, others are better off waiting a few hours or perhaps even a few more days before moving up from iOS 14 or older iOS 15 software.

The company’s released its new iOS 15.1 upgrade for iPhone and it’s available to download right now if you own an iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or one of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models.

The newest version of iOS 15 is chock full of changes including new features, essential bug fixes, and security patches to help protect your phone.

The iOS 15.1 update requires a sizable download. It’s around 1+GB for iPhone owners moving their device up from iOS 15.0.2. It might be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 15.1.

Those of you dealing with issues on older versions of iOS could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 15.1. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That being said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.

If you do run into an issue, you can try downgrading though you can only downgrade back to iOS 15.0.2. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS.

This means those of you having a great experience on iOS 15.0.1 and older need to approach the iOS 15.1 update with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 15.1, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on your current version of iOS for a little bit longer.