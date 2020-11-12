4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Big Sur & 11 Reasons You Should

Apple’s macOS Big Sur update could have a huge impact on your Mac’s performance. While some of you should install the new operating system today, others are better off waiting to move up from macOS Catalina and older versions of macOS.

macOS Big Sur is finally out of beta and available to download. The new operating system is compatible with the MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later), Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), and Mac Pro (2013 and later).

The first version of macOS Big Sur is chock full of changes including upgrades to Safari, Messages, Maps, Privacy, and a whole lot more.

The macOS Big Sur update requires a massive download. It’s a 12 gigabyte download for Mac owners moving their device up from macOS Catalina.

It might be a lot bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of macOS. That’s because you’ll also need to download the features and fixes from the updates you skipped.

Those of you dealing with issues on macOS Catalina could see a huge turnaround after installing macOS Big Sur. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That being said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.

If you’re currently debating a move to macOS Big Sur, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on macOS Catalina, or whatever version of macOS your Mac is currently running, for a little bit longer.