4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Monterey Beta & 9 Reasons You Should

Some Mac users might want to make the leap to Apple’s macOS Monterey beta right now. Others are better off staying put on stable software like macOS Big Sur.

Apple confirmed macOS Monterey during its WWDC 2021 keynote address and it used the show to showcase the changes coming in the new operating system.

The official version of macOS Monterey arrives in the fall, but you can try a pre-release version of the software right now via Apple’s beta program.

There are plenty of reasons to give macOS Monterey a spin right now. The beta includes several notable changes including improvements to Maps, Safari, and many other enhancements.

While it’s exciting to try out new new software ahead of its official release, there are also some great reasons to avoid the macOS Monterey beta.

Apple’s pre-release software is always plagued with issues and macOS Monterey beta testers have already run into problems. Apple itself has also called out several known issues with the firmware.

The company will improve macOS Monterey over time and many of you will want to wait for the additional polish upcoming beta releases will bring. Many others will want to stay put on stable macOS software.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the macOS Monterey beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.

We’ll continue to update this with new features, fixes, enhancements, and problems as we find them.