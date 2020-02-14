Apple
3 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac, 5 Reasons Not To
Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy?
The iMac is almost a year old, with the anniversary coming up in March, and there is a chance that we will see a 2020 iMac release that brings a more powerful Mac desktop and that potentially offers a new design.
Apple now offers a new Mac Pro that offers a lot of power at a premium price and an iMac Pro, but the iMac remains a popular option for users looking at a stationary Mac with a built-in display.
We’ll help you decide if you should wait for the 2020 iMac release date to buy the new iMac, or if it is best to go get one right now to replace your Mac.
Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac
If you don’t need a new Mac immediately, you may want to wait for the 2020 iMac release date before you buy one. The current model went on sale in Spring 2019, so a Spring announcement is a possibility, but at the same time, there aren’t many rumors about a Spring release.
Another potential time for a new iMac is in June near WWDC, which would make sense if Apple wants to push out a new design ahead of the holiday shopping season without crowding into the 2020 iPhone announcements.
- Wait for a More Powerful iMac
- Wait for a 2020 iMac with a Better Display
- Wait if You Keep Your Mac’s for a Long Time
Reasons Not to Wait for the 2019 iMac
Ultimately, you may need to wait a while for the new iMac. If you can’t wait, need a new Mac or your needs have changed, you may want to re-evaluate which Mac you choose or simply go with the 2019 iMac instead of waiting any longer.
- Don’t Wait if You Can’t-Wait a While
- Don’t Wait if Mobility is More Important
- Don’t Wait if You Find a Great Deal
- Don’t Wait if the Mac Mini Works For You
- Don’t Wait if You Absolutely Need a New Mac
2020 iMac Rumors
With the 2019 iMac still under a year old, there aren’t a ton of iMac rumors.
We’re hearing wishes for a new iMac design and smaller bezels or with a bigger display. There are even some users looking for a Pro Display XDR level screen, but nothing is concrete.
This leads us to believe that the 2020 iMac release date is still at least a few months out.
Nguyen van Huy
08/04/2018 at 12:06 am
wow
Shane
10/31/2018 at 3:32 am
I think Apple has forgotten it has an iMac, focusing way too much of the overpriced useless watch and yet another disposable phone. The year is almost spent and still no sign of an upgrade to the iMac. It’s been a sad year for iMac fans
Brogan Bunje
11/08/2018 at 11:48 am
I agree. Someone making a similar observation post-October 30th added that they felt that there was a chance that one would be introduced this month by way of a press release a la the one they did earlier this year for the MBPs.
Sunil Salim
11/04/2018 at 6:47 am
Disappointed. How can we justify to buy this expensive model that has seventh-generation processor? Time to start looking for alternatives such as Windows XPS.
Nostromov
02/03/2019 at 12:45 pm
Ofc., this is always the case with Apple: they cut corners and use THE cheapest (old) components they can get their hands on – and then wrap it up with a pretty, golden, bow – maybe throw-in something extra to make it SEEM premium, or something; and people fall for it, LOL: hook, line and s(T)inker. xD
Nostromov
02/03/2019 at 12:51 pm
OMG., sorry, I don’t mean to spam – but, this is Comedy Central! Not just the CPUs (and whatever), the article also mentions: “upgrades include potential support for DDR4 RAM”.
Imagine, a “potential” upgrade of what has been -simply- standard on all other machines, for a couple of years now. They’re so bad, it’s just hilarious to me, heh! xD
Roger
11/11/2018 at 7:21 pm
Am outdone with Windows 10 and was very eager for an iMac in the Spring of 2018. Ongoing delays and mysteries surrounding the new iMac have left me discouraged, and re-thinking whether I really need a new toy. All my work is PC-based, so may get a high-res HP laptop instead.
Matthew M Smith
11/16/2018 at 1:26 pm
The next iMac will offer up to at least six cores, like the Mac mini does now.
Brent Perkins
12/03/2018 at 8:37 pm
I appears to me that Apple has, for all practical purposes, abandoned the iMac customer. We will soon be going into two years since any upgrade was provided. Apple may be playing coy and keeping wraps on a great early 2019 iMac “next generation”. I certainly hope so. But my guess is probably not. I sense we will see some very minor additions but little else. 6 cores? Faster graphics cards? 12GB video RAM? I doubt we will see anything like these improvements. The evidence of this is that no improvements have been forthcoming for almost two yeas. iMac users have tired of waiting and some are looking elsewhere for better machines. Had there been a computer company ready and waiting to seize the day, much of iMac’s share of the market may have been taken from Apple. As it is, I hope for a fabulous 6 core next generation machine but expect little given a long delay that seems to signal Apples warning interest in the iMac.
Andy
01/07/2019 at 2:25 am
Apple would be making a huge,dumb mistake if it adopts an OLED based display for its 2019 iMac. I have an OLED display on my Note 8. It has major screen burn in after a couple months. Screen burn in is not a deal killer on a smart phone. On a visual display for professional photo editing it will be. Apple will be widely panned if it slips and adopts OLED burn in for its 2019 iMac. If they do, Tim Cook should be caned and fired.
Nostromov
02/03/2019 at 12:39 pm
Yeah, I don’t -really- think that “widely panned” would (actually) mean anything to Apple customers, hehe.
It used to be a problem, when Apple were able to monopolize a great software… Like, Logic Audio for example (when they’d made it exclusive, after an expensive purchase – in order to hustle and force people into buying their computers. ;))
These days, there are -so- many specialized programs and it’s no longer an issue: no real reason to purchase their over-priced and underpowered devices.
Nostromov
02/03/2019 at 12:32 pm
Got to wait, for sure. Apple has a (long) history of selling “optimized” underpowered hardware, so the year-old is pretty much guaranteed to turn into a complete bucket; even IF they don’t decide to slow it down, on purpose, when it’s time for new releases. Meh.