3 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac, 5 Reasons Not To

Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy?

The iMac is almost a year old, with the anniversary coming up in March, and there is a chance that we will see a 2020 iMac release that brings a more powerful Mac desktop and that potentially offers a new design.

Apple now offers a new Mac Pro that offers a lot of power at a premium price and an iMac Pro, but the iMac remains a popular option for users looking at a stationary Mac with a built-in display.

We’ll help you decide if you should wait for the 2020 iMac release date to buy the new iMac, or if it is best to go get one right now to replace your Mac.

Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac

If you don’t need a new Mac immediately, you may want to wait for the 2020 iMac release date before you buy one. The current model went on sale in Spring 2019, so a Spring announcement is a possibility, but at the same time, there aren’t many rumors about a Spring release.

Another potential time for a new iMac is in June near WWDC, which would make sense if Apple wants to push out a new design ahead of the holiday shopping season without crowding into the 2020 iPhone announcements.

Wait for a More Powerful iMac

Wait for a 2020 iMac with a Better Display

Wait if You Keep Your Mac’s for a Long Time

Reasons Not to Wait for the 2019 iMac

Ultimately, you may need to wait a while for the new iMac. If you can’t wait, need a new Mac or your needs have changed, you may want to re-evaluate which Mac you choose or simply go with the 2019 iMac instead of waiting any longer.

Don’t Wait if You Can’t-Wait a While

Don’t Wait if Mobility is More Important

Don’t Wait if You Find a Great Deal

Don’t Wait if the Mac Mini Works For You

Don’t Wait if You Absolutely Need a New Mac

2020 iMac Rumors

With the 2019 iMac still under a year old, there aren’t a ton of iMac rumors.

We’re hearing wishes for a new iMac design and smaller bezels or with a bigger display. There are even some users looking for a Pro Display XDR level screen, but nothing is concrete.

This leads us to believe that the 2020 iMac release date is still at least a few months out.