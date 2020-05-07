4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 5 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up 12.9-inch model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release might have been pushed into 2021.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad right now you’ve got a lot of options.

Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks in part due to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.

Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.

Despite the upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.

Apple is reportedly working on several new iPads including an iPad mini 6, a new iPad Air, and a new version of the popular 10.2-inch iPad. The company is also reportedly working on a new high-end version of the iPad Pro.

2021 iPad Pro Rumors

Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro model in the fall. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors have started telling a different story.

In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak has had on Apple’s supply chain.

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says that these products have probably been pushed into next year.

Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.

We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.

This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.