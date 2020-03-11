4 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 6 & 5 Reasons Not To

According to a reliable source, Apple is reportedly working on a new sixth-gen iPad mini. With a potential release on tap for this year or next, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for an iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad in 2020, you’ve got a lot of options. The 2018 iPad Pro models are still excellent and they’re much cheaper than they once were.

You also might have your eye on the 10.2-inch iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. We’ve seen some significant price cuts on all three and they’re worth a look if you’re interested in buying a new tablet in March.

Of course, you might’ve also heard that Apple’s probably cooking up new iPads for 2020. Most iPad rumors have centered around the 2020 iPad Pro models which are expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

The new iPad Pro models are expected to have some significant upgrades on board including an overhauled camera system, OLED displays, and better performance.

In a bit of a twist, it looks like the 2020 iPad Pro models might be joined by another iPad later in the year.

iPad mini 6 Rumors

We haven’t heard a whole lot about a new iPad Mini and that’s what makes this rumor from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo interesting, particularly for those who are interested in a smaller tablet.

Kuo believes Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad Mini 6 and that it could arrive before the end of the year.

Other than the potential launch date, we know very little about the iPad mini 5’s successor. It’s unclear if it will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes.

With new iPads on the way, that puts those of you in the market for one in a tough position. Should you buy a new iPad now or wait to see what Apple’s got up its sleeve?

In this guide we want to help you answer that question. We’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting and the best reasons to go with another model.