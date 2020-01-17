5 Cheap iPads You Shouldn’t Buy in 2020

If you’re in the market for an iPad, but you don’t want to break the bank, you’ve got plenty of options. That said, there are a few cheap iPad models you should avoid if you’re looking to snag a new tablet in early 2020.

Apple’s iPad lineup has something for everyone. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are powerhouses aimed at those who want top notch performance for gaming and getting things done on-the-go. Unfortunately, that firepower comes at a cost.

The 2018 iPad Pros start at $799 (64GB 11-inch model) without a deal and go all the way up to $1899 for the 1TB 12.9-inch model with LTE connectivity. They require a sizable investment.

Fortunately, there are some great alternatives. Apple also sells a new version of the iPad Air, a popular 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, and the new iPad mini 5.

If you want to get into the Apple ecosystem for a bit cheaper, you’ll find an assortment of budget alternatives. And while some are certainly worth a look, others you’ll want to avoid.

In some cases, it’s due to the age of the hardware. In others, it’s for a combination of reasons. A few of the devices we’ve got on this list might surprise you.

With that out of the way, allow us to take you through five cheap iPads that we think you should cross off your list if you’re looking to snag a new slate in January and February.