5 Phones You Shouldn’t Buy in 2020

Apple still hasn't released an iPhone SE 2 which means those of you looking to buy a small screen iPhone are stuck with the iPhone 5s and the original iPhone SE. If you aren't interested in one of Apple's big screen iPhones, and you want a new iPhone in early 2020, you should go with the iPhone SE over the iPhone 5s for several reasons. First and foremost, the iPhone 5s has been left behind on iOS 12. The device won't get iOS 13 and its features. And features are just part of it. Now that Apple's dropped support for the iPhone 5s, it won't get regular bug fixes or security updates. There's a chance iOS 12.4.5 is its final upgrade. So if you run into a problem, you're on your own. And if you store sensitive data on your device, you'll have to trust that iOS 12 does its job. The iPhone SE is also the superior phone from a hardware standpoint. It has better cameras and better performance. And like the iPhone 5s, it's extremely cheap. You can buy an unlocked 64GB iPhone SE from Amazon for less than $150. At one point the iPhone 5s was one of the best devices on the market, but those days are long gone and it's no longer worth the price of admission. Avoid buying it in 2020.