Android
5 Phones You Shouldn’t Buy in 2020
If you’re hunting around for a new smartphone you’ve got a lot of options, but there are some devices you should probably avoid if you plan to buy something new in early 2020.
Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are top notch. The OnePlus 7T is out with an assortment of upgrades. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and new Galaxy S20 series are powerhouses. And Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch options. If you’re looking to buy in February, those devices should be on your list.
If you don’t have that kind of money to spend on a new phone, you’ve also got some older options like Google’s Pixel 3, Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, the OnePlus 7, and many, many others.
There are also a mind-boggling number of budget devices out there if you don’t want to spend your cash on a high-end smartphone.
The iPhone 8 is still a great phone, so are Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. And don’t sleep on the Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6T, Pixel 2, and other former flagships that are now in the bargain bin.
So those are some of the devices that should absolutely be on your shopping list if you need a new phone in early 2020. With that out of the way, here are some phones that don’t belong there for one reason or another.
iPhone 5s
Apple still hasn't released an iPhone SE 2 which means those of you looking to buy a small screen iPhone are stuck with the iPhone 5s and the original iPhone SE.
If you aren't interested in one of Apple's big screen iPhones, and you want a new iPhone in early 2020, you should go with the iPhone SE over the iPhone 5s for several reasons.
First and foremost, the iPhone 5s has been left behind on iOS 12. The device won't get iOS 13 and its features. And features are just part of it.
Now that Apple's dropped support for the iPhone 5s, it won't get regular bug fixes or security updates. There's a chance iOS 12.4.5 is its final upgrade.
So if you run into a problem, you're on your own. And if you store sensitive data on your device, you'll have to trust that iOS 12 does its job.
The iPhone SE is also the superior phone from a hardware standpoint. It has better cameras and better performance. And like the iPhone 5s, it's extremely cheap. You can buy an unlocked 64GB iPhone SE from Amazon for less than $150.
At one point the iPhone 5s was one of the best devices on the market, but those days are long gone and it's no longer worth the price of admission.
Avoid buying it in 2020.
