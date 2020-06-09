5 Reasons to Buy PowerBeats Pro & 3 Reasons To Wait

We’ll help you decide if you should buy PowerBeats Pro, or wait. Apple is on a roll with new headphones and now we have new PowrBeats Pro colors available for 2020. These true wireless earbuds combine the best AirPods 2 features with the workout-centric appeal of PowerBeats 3.

PowerBeats Pro look similar to PowerBeats 3, but they don’t use any wires between them. One thing that is very handy is the ability to use just one at a time if you want ot hear what is happening around you. When you wear both PowerBeats Pro earbuds at once, there is a very good seal that can keep out the noise around you in a gym or while working at home.

While there is no shortage of truly wireless headphones, the inclusion of Apple’s H1 chip and Hey Siri functionality that AirPods 2 includes make these especially appealing. They are also sweat and water-resistant, something that AirPods are not.

PowerBeats Pro are $249.95 at Apple, Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon.

Are PowerBeats Pro worth buying? Yes, for many users these are worth buying as an upgrade from AirPods, PowerBeats 3, and other wireless headphones thanks to the design and new features. Here are the reasons to buy PowerBeats 3;

Buy PowerBeats Pro to Workout Buy for Customizable Fit Buy PowerBeats Pro if You Want an AirPods 2 Alternative With Better Sound Buy PowerBeats Pro for a Sealed Wireless Earbuds Experience Buy for New Colors and Better Controls

There are also a lot of reasons to wait before you spend

Wait for PowerBeats Pro 2 Wait for PowerBeats Pro Deals Explore Alternatives Before You Buy

Here’s a closer look at each of the reasons you should buy PowerBeats Pro and the reasons you should wait before you invest in a $250 pair of Beats headphones.

Buy PowerBeats Pro to Workout

If you are looking for a workout companion, the PowerBeats Pro are ready to go the extra mile with you. While AirPods and many other wireless earbuds are focused on ease of use while in the office and walking around, the PowerBeats Pro are ready for you to sweat, jump and run.

The hooks and secure fit that they offer is something AirPods can’t match and that you may need to buy accessories for with other competitors. The ear hooks and fit options are essential for many people to get into the zone.

Unlike AirPods, the PowerBeats Pro are sweatproof and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about damaging them when you hit the gym, run in the rain or break a sweat.

You get the battery life to power through massive training sessions with 9 hours of listening time on each earbud and you also get more than 24 hours of battery life when you factor in the charging case.

Buy for Customizable Fit

While AirPods and many truly wireless earbuds are a one-size-fits all approach, you get four ear tips to choose from that you can use to get a better fit.

This is definitely a personal preference kind and every ear is a little bit different. Some users swear by the fit of AirPods, others buy the Bose SoundSport or Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for the perfect fit.

If you love the feel of PowerBeats, but you hate that wire hitting your neck all the time, the customizable fit with four ear tip sizes are a great reason to buy the PowerBeats Pro. AirPods Pro are an alternative if you want tip options, but they may not stay in your ears as well as PowerBeats.

They are also smaller and lighter than PowerBeats Pro, so you also get a more comfortable fit.

Buy PowerBeats Pro if You Want an AirPods 2 Alternative With Better Sound

The PowerBeats Pro sound quality is better than AirPods according to CNet. The new “piston” drivers to deliver cleaner sound and better base with a tight seal. Cnet says they sound “significantly better than the AirPods.”

While some users thought AirPods 2 sounded better than the first generation, Apple confirmed there was no change to sound quality. If you need an immersive experience to get into your workout these may be a better option than AirPods.

Buy PowerBeats Pro for a Sealed Wireless Earbud Experience

Unlike AirPods, PowerBeats Pro are a sealed wireless earbud for noise isolation. This means you won’t get as much background noise coming in as you do with AirPods and other earbuds.

This seal increases the bass and can help you get into your workouts more. This is excellent for working in a gym or isolating yourself from noise in an office, but it may not be the right sound experience if you run on a road or bike outside.

Buy for Colors and Controls

With PowerBeats Pro you get a choice of eight colors, though the PowerBeats Pro case is still black. This is a nice option that Apple avoids with AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. If you want to accessorize your gear and color coordinate, grab the PowerBeats Pro in one of the new color options or just go with a classic black.

Another reason to pick these over AirPods and AirPods 2 is that you get physical volume and track controls on each of the earbuds. These allow you to control volume and tracks without grabbing your phone or using your voice. This also makes it easier to use with Android devices than AirPods.

Wait for PowerBeats Pro 2

We don’t have a lot of information about PowerBeats Pro 2, or a 2020 version. Apple just announced four new colors but did not change the style, design or features.

This is a signal that we won’t see 2020 PowerBeats Pro announced in June, but there is a chance that Apple will upgrade these in the fall alongside a new iPhone and other accessories.

If you are looking for new features, hold off, and see what happens at WWDC in case there are hints inside the iOS 14 code about new headphone features, just know that you will likely need to wait quite a while.

Wait for PowerBeats Pro Deals

One of the biggest reasons to wait is for PowerBeats Pro deals. You won’t likely see these at Apple or other retailers right away on the new colors, but the Beats lineup goes on sale more often than Apple’s official accessories.

We’ve seen up to $50 off PowerBeats Pro in 2019, and you can expect to see more deals in the coming months and especially during the holidays later this year if you can wait that long.

Explore Alternatives Before You Buy

Before you by PowerBeats Pro, you should explore the alternatives that include other true wireless earbuds as well as a few corded options that may be a better fit for your ears or your wallet.

I’ve been using the iFroz AIRTIME SPORT as my go-to headphone option in the gym when I was going and found them close to PowerBeats Pro in comfort and sound quality, but the PowerBeats Pro do offer a little more bass.

Here’s a full rundown of the best PowerBeats alternatives that you can buy in 2020.