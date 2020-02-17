Apple
5 Reasons to Buy the iPad Mini 5 & 6 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPad mini 5 comes with some solid upgrades and an affordable price point. There are some great reasons to make it your next tablet and there are some great reasons to skip it and go with something else.
If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, you’ll want to take a long look at the Apple’s new slates. The company released two new tablets in early 2019 including a 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 and a 7.9-inch iPad mini 5.
Apple’s newest iPad mini comes in silver, space gray and gold in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The device starts at $399 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi-only model and $529 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model making it a cheaper alternative for Apple’s more expensive iPad lines.
The iPad mini 5 is available at Apple, but you can also buy it from carriers like AT&T and Verizon and from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
You don’t have to pay full price if you don’t want to. There are some great iPad mini 5 deals that take the price down to an even more affordable level.
We know some people waited years for Apple to deliver a new version of its iPad Mini. And with device now on the market, and cheaper than it once was, those of you in the hunt for a new tablet might want to open up your wallet and buy Apple’s new 7.9-inch model.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to buy the iPad Mini 5. We’re also going to take you through a few reasons to think about skipping the iPad Mini 5 and going with another tablet model today, tomorrow, or sometime in the near future.
Buy for Solid Software Support
If you plan to keep your next iPad for a long time you should consider buying the iPad mini 5.
If you're the type of person that likes to hold onto your gadgets for three plus years, buying a model from the current generation has a lot of appeal.
Apple didn't confirm this with the device, but the iPad mini 5 should get four plus years of software support. That means four plus years of new software features, security patches, and bug fixes.
While you might be tempted to go with an older (and cheaper) iPad model, support for those devices will end much sooner.
The iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3 didn't get the company's iPadOS 13 update. They'll stay put on iOS 12.
The iPad mini 5's upgraded hardware ensures you get the latest features from Apple down the road. Older devices typically don't get the full version of Apple's latest software due to hardware limitations (and marketing purposes).
nick
11/22/2018 at 3:21 am
The iPad Mini 4 (128GB) is on sale now for $250 and might even drop more on Black Friday. I haven’t heard anything about an imminent iPad Mini 5 release other than this story (I suppose a minor spec bump is possible but I think Apple is pretty much set for the Christmas shopping season with their lineup). In any case a Mini 5 would surely cost double the aforementioned sale price or perhaps $399 for a (32/64GB model). If it’s basically a processor bump without major changes then it might be a pass, but a iPad Pro-like redesign would be worth considering. If the latter I wouldn’t expect it until next year.
Javed
03/22/2019 at 4:23 am
People buy only for prestige and apple branding, these are overrated.
Aisha
06/11/2019 at 7:53 am
no not all people, i don’t have an ego problem and only wanna buy them because of the good quality of them they honestly are preferred by many people and if you have a problem then there is something wrong with you not others, okk boo :)
Ari Eru
07/28/2019 at 5:13 am
a 6.5″ 16:9 iPhone XS Max screen is different from a 7.9″ 4:3 iPad Mini screen. Even if you have an XS Max, you will still feel significant difference when using an iPad Mini. Trust me!
Virgil
08/29/2019 at 4:07 am
On a positive note, the new iPad mini 5’s A12 Bionic chip enabled it to juggle multiple apps simultaneously in our lab. We also enjoyed fluid gameplay while playing Injustice 2. Battery-wise, the iPad Mini 5’s built-in rechargeable power source went beyond expectations. Although Apple promises up to 10 hours of runtime, in our Laptop Mag battery test, it endured at 12 hours and 40 minutes and it is good to know that Walmart is selling them. I will search if they are running any offer at https://walmartone.onl and buy it