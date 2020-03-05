5 Reasons to Buy the iPhone XR & 3 Reasons to Wait

While some of you might want to commit to Apple’s iPhone XR, others will want to hold out for a few more days, a few more weeks, or longer.

In September 2018, Apple launched a trio of new phones. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale in September shortly after the event. The third phone, the colorful iPhone XR, went on sale in October.

The iPhone XR might not have all the iPhone XS’ bells and whistles, but it comes with an impressive set of features including a A12 Bionic processor, a 12MP rear camera, lots of color options, lots of storage, and Face ID.

It’s cheaper than the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the company’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models.

The iPhone XR starts at $599 for the 64GB model and goes up to $699 for the 128GB version. It’s cheaper than the iPhone XS, but it’s still a pretty expensive phone.

Those interested in picking up the iPhone XR can find it in stock at Apple, carriers like AT&T and Verizon, and at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Spending that kind of money on a new smartphone is a tough decision for a lot of people. That said, there are some great reasons to consider making the iPhone XR your next device.

There are some iPhone XR deals out there right now, but some of them require you to trade-in your current phone. In order to get the most money back, that phone needs to be in great working condition. If you’re looking for a huge price cut, you’ll want to hunt around as we push into the new year.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy the iPhone XR and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait a little while longer.